Bracewell Explains – Inside PPE 3: How France Is Rebalancing Its Energy Mix (Video)

France’s third Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE 3) marks a turning point in the country’s energy transition. Setting the course through 2035, PPE 3 lays out an ambitious...

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France’s third Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE 3) marks a turning point in the country’s energy transition. Setting the course through 2035, PPE 3 lays out an ambitious strategy to cut fossil fuel dependence, accelerate electrification and strengthen France’s long‑term energy sovereignty. From electric mobility and heat pumps to industrial decarbonization and digital growth, the plan signals a decisive shift toward a cleaner, more resilient energy system.

By recalibrating renewable energy targets and reaffirming nuclear power as a cornerstone of the electricity mix, PPE 3 reshapes the investment and policy landscape for the decade ahead. With greater emphasis on flexibility, security of supply and low‑carbon competitiveness, the program offers both opportunity and challenge for energy developers, investors and policymakers. Our explainer breaks down what PPE 3 really means, and why it matters for France’s energy future.

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