DOE’s Alternative Fuels And Feedstocks Office Will Hold 2027 Peer Review Meeting During The Week Of April 19, 2027

The U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels and Feedstocks Office will conduct a comprehensive peer review of its bioenergy and hydrogen technology portfolio in April 2027. Technical experts from industry, academia, national laboratories, and federal agencies will evaluate active research projects and exchange insights on cutting-edge developments. The independent feedback will shape future investment decisions and research priorities in domestic feedstocks, fuels, and chemicals production.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

Article Insights

Bergeson & Campbell are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Technology topic(s)

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Alternative Fuels and Feedstocks Office (AFFO) will hold its 2027 Peer Review Meeting (PRM) during the week of April 19, 2027, in Arlington, Virginia. The PRM will include a “rigorous and systematic review” of active projects in AFFO’s research, development, and demonstration portfolio. According to AFFO, the reviews will be conducted by technical experts from industry, academia, the DOE National Laboratories, and other federal agencies. The PRM will also provide an opportunity for technical experts to exchange ideas on cutting-edge bioenergy and hydrogen technologies. AFFO notes that the feedback that it receives from independent reviewers will allow it to refine its research portfolio, identify shortcomings, respond to critical feedback, and guide future investment decisions to deliver maximum impact and advance key priorities in the production and use of domestic feedstocks, fuels, and chemicals. AFFO will share more information about dates, location, schedule, and registration “in the coming months.”

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.