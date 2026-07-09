Understanding FERC's ANOPR Action And Its Market Impact (Video)

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) recent action on large load interconnections signals a shift in how it addresses transmission access and cost allocation for growing demand, particularly from data centers.

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The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) recent action on large load interconnections signals a shift in how it addresses transmission access and cost allocation for growing demand, particularly from data centers.

In this webinar, ASG Partner and former FERC Commissioner Allison Clements joins Digital Infrastructure Practice Co-chair Steven Shparber to discuss FERC’s decision to launch six Section 206 proceedings and its implications for improving "speed to power" while balancing cost responsibility and state authority.

Key takeaways from the conversation include:

FERC prioritized speed and flexibility by taking a regional approach instead of issuing a single nationwide rule.

By opening six separate proceedings across RTOs rather than adopting a broad rulemaking, FERC aims to move faster and reduce legal risk. This approach allows each region to tailor solutions to its own system needs and stakeholder dynamics, but it also introduces fragmentation and uncertainty as markets develop different rules in parallel.

The reforms focus on improving how large loads connect to the grid while increasing cost transparency.

FERC is requiring more structured and standardized interconnection processes for large loads, along with clearer visibility into the costs of transmission upgrades and who is responsible for paying them. This transparency is intended to ensure that large energy users cover the costs they impose on the system, though states will ultimately decide how those costs flow to retail customers.

Flexible load and curtailment are emerging as critical tools to accelerate “speed to power.”

A central theme of the reforms is enabling large loads to connect more quickly if they can reduce or shift demand during periods of system stress. By offering non-firm transmission options and recognizing flexibility in planning studies, FERC is encouraging new operational and commercial models that allow developers to bypass some of the delays and expenses tied to major grid upgrades.

Co-located and nearby generation will play a larger role in meeting demand.

The framework explicitly supports pairing large loads with on-site or nearby generation and studying them together in a single process. This opens the door to more creative development strategies, particularly for data centers seeking faster timelines, while also creating new opportunities for partnerships between generation developers and large energy users.

State policy, stakeholder negotiations, and implementation challenges will ultimately determine success.

Although FERC has set the direction, much of the outcome depends on how RTOs, utilities, and states implement the rules. Stakeholder debates, capacity constraints within grid operators, and state-level decisions on permitting and rate design will shape how quickly and effectively these reforms translate into real-world speed-to-power gains.

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