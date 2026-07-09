P2N0 - Edition 45 - News And Views On The Drive Towards Net-Zero GHG Emissions

On June 17, 2026, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was agreed between Iran and the US. The MOU provides a framework for discussions between Iran and the United States over a 60-day period. Discussions have commenced and are on-going. On July 1, 2026, Al Jazeera reported that Iran is to establish a “communication channel” with the US to report breaches of the MOU.

We have included in the schedule to this P2N0 a summary of the MOU and a link to the MOU.

As the Strait of Hormuz opens, many have reflected on the impact, in particular the time that it will take to return to the pre-February 28, 2026, status quo.

In the context of LNG, on June 30, 2026, the good folk at Reuters reported on the thinking of Shell (contained in its LNG Outlook 2026); in short, it will take three months to return to the pre-February 2028 status quo, with the result that the LNG trade will be flat for 2026, with a growth to return in 2027. The LNG Outlook 2026 states the long-term view of Shell - global LNG trade will increase from around 425 million metric tonnes to 700 million metric tonnes by 2050.

In the context of oil, a considerable number of perspectives have been shared. On July 2, 2026, the good folk at Al Jazeera reported that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has increased faster than expected since to the signature of the MOU. A consequence of this is that oil supply has increased impacting the price of oil. At the moment, there are 90 cargoes on the water without a destination. The near-term impact of the return of supply will be cleared as these cargoes find a home.

As a mark of optimism for demand in the near-term, on July 3, 2026, it was reported that TotalEnergies was seeking to hire very large crude carriers (VLCC) to enable the carriage and delivery of millions of barrels of crude oil loaded from Basrah, Iraq.