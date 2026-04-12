Data Center Deep Dives: Navigating Power, Land, And Policy (Video)

The rapid expansion of data centers—driven by AI, cloud computing, and accelerating digital infrastructure demand—has placed unprecedented strain...

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The rapid expansion of data centers—driven by AI, cloud computing, and accelerating digital infrastructure demand—has placed unprecedented strain on power availability, land use, and permitting frameworks across the United States.

The firm hosted its kickoff session of the Data Center Deep Dives Series, where members delivered a practical overview of the critical issues shaping today’s data center projects. Our multidisciplinary energy team walked through the full development lifecycle, with a focus on early-stage siting decisions, power procurement strategies, and the evolving regulatory and permitting landscape that can materially impact project timelines and viability.

Designed for developers, investors, and energy stakeholders, this foundational session set the stage for subsequent webinars and covered:

A high-level roadmap of the modern data center development lifecycle

Key considerations for site selection, zoning, and land use approvals

Power access challenges, including interconnection, utility engagement, and capacity constraints

Emerging permitting, environmental, and regulatory hurdles across jurisdictions

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