3 March 2026

The Impact Of Power Users: Why Fluency, Not Access, Drives AI Adoption

Foley & Lardner

Many law firms now have access to AI tools, yet adoption and impact remain inconsistent. Even with firm‑wide rollouts, most lawyers struggle to integrate AI into everyday work, often leaving leaders questioning why early momentum fades.
In practice, true progress is being driven by a small group of highly fluent power users. By embedding AI into routine legal tasks, these individuals model new ways of working, accelerate engagement across teams, and generate outsized, compounding value. Their influence turns early experimentation into sustainable, scalable capability.

Foley of counsel Kelly Boyd will join the conversation at the SOLID West Legal Innovation Summit on March 5 to explore why AI fluency matters more than broad access, how these power users accelerate workflow transformation, and what leaders can do to support and scale their impact.

To learn more about SOLID West, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

