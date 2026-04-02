SOC 2 Isn’t A Software Feature, It’s An Independent Attestation

SOC 2 is an independent, CPA-issued attestation designed to build customer trust through third-party credibility (not automation or self-assessment).

As a global team of more than 500 financial service professionals, we stand ready to serve you through assurance, tax, consulting, outsourcing, and private client services where and when you need us.

Article Insights

Adam Wisnieski’s articles from MGO CPA LLP are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries MGO CPA LLP are most popular: within Criminal Law, Law Department Performance and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Key Takeaways:

SOC 2 is an independent, CPA-issued attestation designed to build customer trust through third-party credibility (not automation or self-assessment).

Independence is central to SOC 2 because only unbiased, licensed CPA firms can provide objective assurance that carries weight with customers and regulators.

While automation can support compliance workflows, it cannot replace professional judgment or the independent audit opinion required for SOC 2.

—

With recent headlines around software vendors claiming they can “perform” System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) audits on their own platforms, it’s worth taking a step back. SOC 2 was not designed to be fast or fully automated. It was designed to build trust through independence. That distinction matters more than ever as buyers become increasingly skeptical of self-reported compliance.

At its core, SOC 2 is not about tooling. It’s about credibility. And credibility depends on who is doing the evaluating.

Why Independence Still Matters in SOC 2

If you’re pursuing SOC 2, independence isn’t a technical requirement; it’s the foundation of the entire process. Without it, the report loses the very thing your customers are looking for: trust.

Here’s what independence means for you and your SOC 2 report:

Independence is the foundation of trust: A SOC 2 report only holds weight when the auditor has no financial or operational stake in the system or company being evaluated.

Only licensed CPA firms can issue SOC 2 reports: These engagements follow American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) attestation standards, which are not optional or flexible.

Customers rely on objective assurance — not dashboards: Enterprise buyers expect a third-party opinion they can rely on during vendor selection and risk assessments.

Independence protects your business too: A real audit challenges assumptions, surfaces gaps, and helps reduce risk during due diligence and transactions.

Ultimately, independence isn’t slowing you down. It’s strengthening the value of what you’re building.

The Reality Behind “Automated SOC 2”

Automation has a place in modern compliance programs, but it has limits. Understanding where technology supports the process, and where it cannot replace it, helps you set the right expectations:

Automation can support evidence collection, not replace judgment: Tools can streamline workflows, but they can’t evaluate nuance or risk in context.

Software can map controls, but it cannot issue an audit opinion: Only an independent CPA firm can provide the formal attestation required for SOC 2.

SOC 2 is not a checklist: It’s a risk-based examination that requires inquiry, analysis, and professional evaluation.

When vendors position SOC 2 as something you can “turn on”, it’s a signal to look more closely at what’s actually being delivered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.