From Enforcement To Empowerment: SEC’s Inaugural Podcast Signals Continued Course Correction On Crypto

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On April 16, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) debuted its podcast, Material Matters, with Chairman Paul S. Atkins hosting Commissioners Mark T. Uyeda and Hester M. Peirce. The podcast aims to demystify the agency by breaking down the complexities of financial regulation for everyday investors, business owners and market participants. In the inaugural episode, Commissioner Peirce, who leads the SEC's crypto initiative "Project Crypto," articulated a vision for digital asset regulation that embodies the SEC's pivot away from what Chairman Atkins calls "regulation by enforcement," moving toward an approach in which clear, principles-based rules govern and the SEC works with innovators rather than against them.

Consistent with the SEC's broader "course correction" reflected in its 2025 enforcement results, Commissioner Uyeda characterized the previous administration's approach as a "complete deviation" from the SEC's tripartite mission designed to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation. He argued that the SEC had strayed from its role as a disclosure-focused regulator to "micromanage" corporate conduct. "We weren't even in the stadium," he remarked, "We were so far out of our lane." Commissioner Uyeda noted that this set the stage for a forward-looking discussion about redirecting resources toward capital formation and innovation.

A "Necessary Course Correction" on Crypto

Chairman Atkins invoked President Donald J. Trump's stated ambition to make America "the crypto capital of the world" as a guiding objective. Commissioner Peirce explained why the technology underlying blockchain matters, discussing how cryptography solves the "double spending problem," the inability to send unique value over the internet without risk of duplication, and explained that a range of digital assets have been built on that foundational innovation. Some fall within the SEC's jurisdiction, Peirce noted, "because you're tokenizing actual securities or because you're taking something that's a token and you're selling it in a way that is a securities transaction."

Commissioner Peirce emphasized that Project Crypto aims to build a regulatory framework that is "understandable" and "fit for purpose," one that addresses real risks, including fraud, while opening the door to innovation. She noted that "the beauty of the technology is that it allows you to disintermediate so that peers can transact with one another directly or through the intermediation of technology." This capability, she observed, is "really powerful in our markets because intermediaries have sometimes been the source of problems," either by walking away with client funds or being "careless with your money or your assets." Commissioner Peirce was careful to note that "there's power in eliminating intermediaries where they're not necessary." However, "this is not to say that we're going to live in a world without intermediaries." She highlighted the potential of smart contracts to "program assets" and "build regulatory requirements right in," including programmatically determining when collateral must be paid out, so that "things happen automatically." While intermediaries will remain, she observed, "their roles may change as this technology takes hold." The unique custody, storage, and security considerations associated with maintaining private keys on a blockchain underscore why a fit-for-purpose framework is essential rather than simply grafting existing rules onto a fundamentally different technology.

Interagency Cooperation and the Selig Appointment

Both Chairman Atkins and Commissioner Peirce highlighted close coordination between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), particularly given the appointment of former Project Crypto team member Michael Selig as CFTC Chairman. Selig is well-positioned to facilitate interagency alignment, which both Commissioners described as essential. Commissioner Peirce noted that cooperation will ensure regulatory resources are not duplicated and that authority over spot crypto trading and securities-related crypto activity is appropriately allocated between the two agencies. She also acknowledged that Congress will ultimately need to delineate jurisdiction, consistent with ongoing legislative efforts.

Innovation, Urgency, and a Principles-Based Approach

When asked about whether there is urgency to finalize the crypto regulatory framework, Commissioner Peirce struck a balanced tone. "We do want to make this the place where people want to innovate, whether it's in crypto or something else." Critically, she emphasized that the Commission must "send the message to people that we will work with you when there are ambiguities about how the law applies to your particular facts and circumstances," ambiguities especially pronounced in crypto. She expressed confidence that laying a clear framework "will make people comfortable to innovate here, not only with respect to crypto, but with respect to other things because they realize that, at the SEC, we're willing to deal with those hard questions." If the SEC can "encourage people to build here," she added, "our investors will benefit, our markets will benefit."

At the same time, she cautioned that the agency must approach rulemaking carefully, favoring a "principles-based and durable" framework that can adapt as technology evolves rather than one that requires constant revision — an approach consistent with industry recommendations that the Commission adopt technology-agnostic guidelines capable of keeping pace with blockchain innovation. Chairman Atkins underscored the need to "futureproof” the rules to avoid "backsliding in the future."

Focus on Investor Harm and Fraud Prevention

The conversation closed with a discussion of investor education and fraud prevention — themes that dovetail with the Commission's stated priority of "deliberately refocus[ing] the enforcement program on matters of fraud" and pursuing cases involving conduct that "inflict[s] the greatest harm." Commissioner Peirce noted that "the fraudsters are really able to reach investors very easily these days" and are "very creative" in the channels they use, but emphasized that the underlying problems "are very similar to problems that we've seen in other places." She stressed empowering investors "to ask questions, to be skeptical, to say this looks too good to be true" and to resist pressure to make immediate decisions, noting that "there will always be other opportunities." She also flagged scammers' growing tendency to direct victims to communicate through informal channels, a tactic investors should view as a red flag.

More broadly, she suggested that the SEC should ensure that trustworthy, accessible and reliable information reaches investors through those same channels, meeting investors where they already are. She also advocated for beginning financial education at the elementary school level so that by the time young people manage their own money, they are equipped to find help and ask the right questions.

On enforcement, Commissioner Peirce suggested that an ounce of prevention might be worth a pound of cure, for regulators and market participants alike. Having a good regulatory structure in place is critical, she said, so as to "not to spend our enforcement resources where our regulatory resources could have done the job."

Looking Ahead

The inaugural episode of Material Matters reinforces themes that have defined the Commission's posture since January 2025: a deliberate pivot away from regulation by enforcement, a renewed emphasis on fraud and investor harm, and a commitment to building a principles-based regulatory framework that welcomes innovation in digital assets and emerging technologies.

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