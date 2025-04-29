Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education For American Youth (Trump EO Tracker)

The Order seeks to promote artificial intelligence (AI) literacy and proficiency among Americans through integration of AI into education, providing training for educators, and fostering early exposure to AI concepts and technology to develop an AI- ready workforce. The Order establishes a new interagency White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education to implement policies related to AI education and to establish public-private partnerships to develop online resources focused on teaching K-12 students foundational AI literacy and critical thinking skills. Directs the Secretary of Education to prioritize use of AI in discretionary grant programs for teacher training and the Secretary of Labor to increase participation in AI-related Registered Apprenticeships.

Trump Executive Order - Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth

