Executive Order: Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education For American Youth

Date Issued: April 23, 2025

Executive Summary

This executive order establishes a White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education (Task Force). Within 90 to 120 days, the Task Force and various federal agencies are directed to launch a Presidential Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenge that promotes student and educator innovation, encourages interdisciplinary learning and fosters collaboration across sectors.

Agencies will support K-12 AI education by developing public-private partnerships to create online resources and training opportunities while also leveraging existing federal funding mechanisms.

Moreover, the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), along with the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Labor, will prioritize research and training initiatives to expand AI use in education and workforce development, promoting AI-related apprenticeships and youth training. Across all relevant agencies, AI will be considered a priority in education grants, fellowships and scholarship programs.

Policy Actions

Establishes the Task Force, and the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy shall be the chair of the Task Force.

Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Task Force shall establish plans for a Presidential AI Challenge. The challenge shall encourage and highlight student and educator achievements in AI, promote wide geographic adoption of technological advancement and foster collaboration between government, academia, philanthropy and industry to address national challenges with AI solutions. To provide resources for K-12 AI education, agencies represented on the Task Force shall seek to establish public-private partnerships with leading AI industry organizations, academic institutions, nonprofit entities and other organizations with expertise in AI and computer science education to collaboratively develop online resources focused on teaching K-12 students foundational AI literacy and critical thinking skills. The Task Force shall seek to utilize industry commitments and identify any federal funding mechanisms, including discretionary grants, that can be used to provide resources for K-12 AI education.

Within 90 days of the date of this order, the Task Force shall identify existing federal AI resources on which agencies may rely, such as the NSF- and Agriculture-sponsored National AI Research Institutes, to support partnerships with state and local educational agencies to improve AI education.

Within 90 days of the date of this order, the U.S. Department of Education secretary shall issue guidance regarding the use of formula and discretionary grant funds to improve education outcomes using AI, including but not limited to AI-based high-quality instructional resources, high-impact tutoring, and college and career pathway exploration, advising and navigation.

Within 90 days of the date of this order, the education secretary shall identify and implement ways to utilize existing research programs to assist state and local efforts to use AI for improved student achievement, attainment and mobility.

Within 120 days of the date of this order, the education secretary shall take steps to prioritize the use of AI in discretionary grant programs for teacher training authorized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, including for:

reducing time-intensive administrative tasks improving teacher training and evaluation providing professional development for all educators providing professional development in foundational computer science and AI

Within 120 days of the date of this order, the NSF director shall take steps to prioritize research on the use of AI in education. The NSF director shall also utilize existing programs to create teacher training opportunities that help educators effectively integrate AI-based tools and modalities in classrooms.

Within 120 days of the date of this order, the U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary shall take steps to prioritize research, extension and education on the use of AI in formal and non-formal education through 4-H and the Cooperative Extension System.

Within 120 days of the date of this order, the U.S. Department of Labor secretary shall seek to increase participation in AI-related registered apprenticeships, including by:

prioritizing the development and growth of Registered Apprenticeships in AI-related occupations using apprenticeship intermediary contracts and allocating existing discretionary funds, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to engage industry organizations and employers and facilitate the development of Registered Apprenticeship programs in AI-related occupations

Within 120 days of the date of this order, the labor secretary shall encourage states and grantees to use funding provided under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to develop AI skills and support work-based learning opportunities within occupations utilizing AI by:

issuing guidance to state and local workforce development boards, encouraging the use of WIOA youth formula funds to help youth develop AI skills clarifying that states can use governor set-asides to integrate AI learning opportunities into youth programs across the state establish AI skills training and work-based learning as a grant priority in all Employment and Training Administration youth-focused discretionary grant programs

Within 120 days of the date of this order, the labor secretary shall support the creation of opportunities for high school students to take AI courses and certification programs by giving priority consideration in awarding grants as appropriate and consistent with applicable law to providers that commit to use funds to develop or expand AI courses and certification programs. The labor secretary and education secretary shall encourage recipients to build partnerships with states and local school districts to encourage those entities to consider offering high school students dual enrollment opportunities to take courses to earn postsecondary credentials and industry-recognized AI credentials concurrent with high school education.

Within 120 days of the date of this order, all agencies that provide educational grants shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, consider AI as a priority area within existing federal fellowship and scholarship for service programs.

