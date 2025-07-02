The Potential For One Long Moratorium On AI Regulation

The federal budget bill titled One Big Beautiful Bill aims to unharness artificial intelligence (AI) development in the U.S.

Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

The federal budget bill titled One Big Beautiful Bill aims to unharness artificial intelligence (AI) development in the U.S. The current draft of the bill, which has passed the House, proposes a 10-year moratorium on the enforcement of AI-related legislation by states or other entities. Specifically, it restricts the regulation of AI models, systems, or automated decision systems involved in interstate commerce.

Supporters believe the moratorium will encourage innovation and prevent a fragmented landscape of state AI laws, which are already emerging. However, opponents express concerns about the potential impact on existing state laws that regulate issues such as deepfakes and discrimination in automated hiring processes.

The ultimate outcome of this provision of the federal budget bill remains uncertain. However, if the budget bill passes with the moratorium, then it will take effect upon enactment.

Meanwhile, states continue to propose their own legislation to regulate AI in the workplace and other areas. Jackson Lewis will continue to monitor this and other related legislative developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.