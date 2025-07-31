Ankura CTIX FLASH Update - July 25, 2025

Malware Activity

Unveiling New Frontiers in Cybercrime: From Innovative Malware Techniques to Regional Threats

The cybersecurity landscape has seen groundbreaking developments with the discovery of Coyote. The first known malware to exploit the Windows UI Automation framework to steal sensitive banking and cryptocurrency credentials, primarily targeting Brazilian users. By manipulating legitimate assistive technology features, Coyote enhances its ability to bypass defenses, capturing login details through sophisticated parsing of UI elements. Concurrently, Mexican organizations remain under persistent threat from Greedy Sponge. A financially motivated group deploying modified RATs like AllaKore and SystemBC via phishing and drive-by downloads. Recent updates incorporating refined geofencing to evade detection. The threat actors are also leveraging advanced crypters like Ghost Crypt and evolving RAT variants such as Neptune RAT. Employing encrypted payloads and JavaScript lures to maintain regional prominence. These developments underscore the escalating sophistication and adaptability of cybercriminal campaigns, highlighting the urgent need for heightened cybersecurity vigilance across targeted sectors. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

US Nuclear Weapons Agency Exploited by Chinese Hackers via SharePoint Vulnerability

Chinese state-sponsored threat actors, including groups known as Linen Typhoon, Violet Typhoon, and Storm-2603, have exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft's SharePoint servers, affecting over 400 agencies and organizations worldwide. These cyberattacks have primarily targeted entities in the U.S., including the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), as well as organizations in Europe and the Middle East. The attacks involved exploiting a Microsoft SharePoint zero-day vulnerability chain, known as ToolShell, to gain unauthorized access and steal key materials. Microsoft and Google have linked these widespread attacks to Chinese nation-state actors, with Microsoft releasing security updates and advising on-premises SharePoint users to install them promptly. The vulnerabilities allow attackers to spoof authentication credentials and execute malicious code remotely, posing significant risks to unpatched systems. The NNSA, part of the Department of Energy, confirmed the breach but noted minimal impact due to its use of Microsoft's M365 cloud and robust cybersecurity measures. Other affected entities include the U.S. Department of Education, Florida's Department of Revenue, and the Rhode Island General Assembly. Microsoft has expressed "medium confidence" in Storm-2603's ties to China and warned of additional actors potentially exploiting these vulnerabilities. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has mandated federal agencies to secure their systems against these threats, emphasizing the urgency in addressing the vulnerabilities.

Vulnerabilities

CISA Warns of Active Exploitation of Critical SysAid XXE Vulnerabilities

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an urgent alert regarding the active exploitation of two (2) critical XML External Entity (XXE) vulnerabilities in SysAid IT Service Management (ITSM) software, tracked as CVE-2025-2775 and CVE-2025-2776, both rating a CVSS score of 9.3/10. Discovered by watchTowr Labs and patched in March 2025 with the release of SysAid On-Prem version 24.4.60, these flaws allow unauthenticated attackers to hijack administrator accounts and read sensitive local files by injecting malicious XML entities. Additionally, researchers warned that when chained with CVE-2024-36394, a previously disclosed command injection flaw, the vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution (RCE). CISA has added the flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog and mandated that all Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies apply patches by August 12, 2025, under Binding Operational Directive 22-01. While no ransomware activity tied to these specific flaws has been confirmed, the risks are amplified by prior incidents, such as FIN11's exploitation of a different SysAid vulnerability in 2023 to deploy Clop ransomware. SysAid is used by over 5,000 organizations across 140 countries (including major enterprises like Coca-Cola, Xerox, and Honda). CTIX analysts urge all impacted customers to update their systems immediately.

