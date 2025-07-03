ARTICLE
3 July 2025

Rev Up! What To Know BEFORE You Use That AI Tool (Podcast)

BakerHostetler

Contributor

Ashley's guest today is Theresa Weisenberger, a partner at BakerHostetler and co-leader of BakerHostetler's Artificial Intelligence practice.
United States Technology
Ashley Hess and Theresa M. Weisenberger
Ashley's guest today is Theresa Weisenberger, a partner at BakerHostetler and co-leader of BakerHostetler's Artificial Intelligence practice. In this episode, Ashley and Theresa discuss significant issues to consider before you use AI tools in your business, including potential pitfalls that could jeopardize ownership of your intellectual property.

Let's get started with Rev Up! Where the Rubber meets the law

Ashley Hess
Theresa M. Weisenberger
