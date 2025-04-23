How AI Is Shaping Dispute Resolution — And Why Collaboration Still Matters Most

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to be prominent in headlines — and it's also becoming an increasingly practical tool for lawyers working in dispute resolution. In March, World Law Group's Dispute Resolution Group came together for a lively virtual discussion exploring how firms are using AI, where it's proving most valuable, and — importantly — where its limitations remain clear.

As a Business Development professional (and not a lawyer), I found this discussion particularly interesting because it reflected a very real tension many firms are navigating: the power of technology to improve efficiency — and the critical need for human judgment, expertise, and collaboration to guide it.

A few key takeaways stood out:

AI is here to stay — but it's not magic.

Lawyers are finding value in AI tools for summarizing documents, drafting first versions of simple clauses, translating materials, and even stress-testing arguments. But the message was clear: AI doesn't "know" anything. It works based on probability, not fact — and requires careful prompting, oversight, and review.

Prompting is a skill.

Several participants shared that using AI effectively requires thoughtful direction — much like instructing a junior lawyer. The more specific and strategic the prompt, the better the result. This was a helpful reminder that AI is a tool — not a replacement for legal expertise.

Confidentiality and client trust remain front and center.

Many firms are cautious about what they upload into AI tools and ensure client data stays protected. The most successful use cases are those within closed, secure systems — and when firms are transparent with clients about how tools are being used.

Collaboration (not automation) drives value.

Perhaps most striking was the insight that AI's greatest strength may not be in replacing human work — but in augmenting it. Helping lawyers brainstorm counterarguments, identify gaps, or work more efficiently ultimately frees them up to focus on what matters most: their clients, strategy, and advocacy.

Looking Ahead: Sharing, Learning, and Collaborating Across Borders

With more than 400 lawyers and professionals across 60 firms, WLG's Dispute Resolution Group is uniquely positioned to navigate — and help shape — the evolving role of AI in legal practice. As clients increasingly expect their law firms to use technology smartly and responsibly, there is clear value in staying connected on this topic across jurisdictions. Sharing experiences, challenges, and lessons learned can help all of us navigate this changing landscape more effectively. Whether it's exchanging best practices, collaborating on cross-border matters involving AI, or simply staying curious about new developments, this is yet another area where the strength of our global network helps member firms — and their clients — stay ahead of the curve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.