26 March 2025

Computing Power Requires Traditional Power

JD
Brian L. Sedlak
Interesting perspective. Even if 100 times turns out not to be entirely accurate, the need will nevertheless be significant. Data and the means to process, access, and transmit it through the digital network are quickly becoming the "fourth utility" - just as necessary as traditional utilities and even increasing the requirement for traditional utilities. Computing power directly correlates to the power to run data and network facilities and the need for power will increase directly in proportion to the increase in computing power. All sources of energy generation will be needed, both traditional and renewable - nothing should be off the table.

The world will need 100 times more computing power for advanced AI than it considered necessary a year ago, he said at a conference that has grown from a sleepy chip developer gathering in Silicon Valley into a rock-concert-like event that filled a hockey arena.


Brian L. Sedlak
