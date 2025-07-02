Vera Nieuwland Featured In Capital Analytics Q&A On Digital Transformation

In a recent Q&A with Invest: Greater Fort Lauderdale, Director Vera Nieuwland shares Kaufman Rossin's vision for digital transformation, highlighting the role of AI, cloud adoption, and cultural change in helping clients navigate ongoing technological disruption.

Kaufman Rossin, one of the top CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., has guided businesses and their leaders for more than six decades. 600+ employees deliver traditional audit, tax, and accounting, plus business consulting, risk advisory and forensic advisory services. Affiliates offer wealth, insurance, and fund administration. We’ve earned many awards, but we’re most proud of our Best of Accounting®️ Award for superior client service for four years running, because it’s based on ratings from more than 1,000 of our clients.

In a recent Q&A with Invest: Greater Fort Lauderdale, Director Vera Nieuwland shares Kaufman Rossin's vision for digital transformation, highlighting the role of AI, cloud adoption, and cultural change in helping clients navigate ongoing technological disruption.

Read the full article here: Capital Analytics: Invest Greater Fort Lauderdale – Vera Nieuwland

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.