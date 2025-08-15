One Minute Matters [Video]: Could Linqto's Collapse Reshape How Private Securities Are Sold? (With Will Hotze)

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.
What happens when a fintech platform promises private market
access, but can't prove its customers actually own what they
bought?
Will Hotze unpacks the recent Chapter 11 filing by Linqto Texas,
LLC. From SEC scrutiny to broken ownership structures, this case is
a warning to every fintech player operating in the private
securities space.