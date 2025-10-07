Finding Truth In The Era Of AI-Generated Disinformation (Podcast)

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

The threat of bad actors spreading disinformation online has been prevalent for the last decade, and the problem has become exacerbated by AI-generated fake content deliberately created to confuse and mislead. In Episode 13 of The AI Arena, our host Sean leads an exciting conversation with Chris Ribeiro, Managing Director, Head of the New York Office & Co-Lead for Physical Security & Threat Mitigation at Nardello & Co —a global investigations firm that handles matters including civil and white collar criminal litigation and arbitration support, due diligence, anti-corruption & fraud investigations, asset tracing, activist defense, strategic intelligence and political risk assessment, computer forensics, monitorships, and compliance. Chris is a former CIA officer, with over two decades of experience conducting sophisticated fact-finding and intelligence-collection investigations for government agencies, law firms, and corporate clients. He provides our listeners with key insights on the arms race between those using AI to create harmful content to commit fraud and those looking to combat them, the importance of keeping the human in the loop to fact-check AI processes, and the future of corporate investigations as the technology continues to become more sophisticated. This is a can't-miss episode for anyone interested in incorporating artificial intelligence tools in their daily work, heads of organizations seeking guidance on risk management, and those who want to stay vigilant online while reading the news and conducting research.

