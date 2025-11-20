AI Pitfalls In Healthcare Transaction (Video)

sefl self

With AI adoption accelerating across healthcare, stakeholders are under pressure to implement solutions that deliver value while meeting growing regulatory scrutiny. The legal landscape is rapidly evolving, creating additional challenges to compliant implementation of AI. This webinar will explore common pitfalls in AI use and implementation that stakeholders should watch for in healthcare transactions, as well as potential risk management strategies to support navigation of such pitfalls.

Healthcare stakeholders of every kind are encouraged to attend this important webinar series—including hospital and health system executives, academic facility leadership, privacy, security, and compliance officers, tech company and vendor executives operating in the healthcare space, investors, and anyone else interested in navigating common legal challenges prompted by AI.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.