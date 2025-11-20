ARTICLE
20 November 2025

AI Pitfalls In Healthcare Transaction (Video)

SM
With AI adoption accelerating across healthcare, stakeholders are under pressure to implement solutions that deliver value while meeting growing regulatory scrutiny.
Carolyn Metnick,Megan Miller, and Michael D. Sutton
This webinar will explore common pitfalls in AI use and implementation that stakeholders should watch for in healthcare transactions, as well as potential risk management strategies to support navigation of such pitfalls.

Healthcare stakeholders of every kind are encouraged to attend this important webinar series—including hospital and health system executives, academic facility leadership, privacy, security, and compliance officers, tech company and vendor executives operating in the healthcare space, investors, and anyone else interested in navigating common legal challenges prompted by AI.

