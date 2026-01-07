AI Tools Improve Workflows, But Open Doors For Fraud And Manipulation

Kaufman Rossin, one of the top CPA and advisory firms in the U.S., has guided businesses and their leaders for more than six decades. 600+ employees deliver traditional audit, tax, and accounting, plus business consulting, risk advisory and forensic advisory services. Affiliates offer wealth, insurance, and fund administration. We’ve earned many awards, but we’re most proud of our Best of Accounting®️ Award for superior client service for four years running, because it’s based on ratings from more than 1,000 of our clients.

Imagine this scenario: A commercial lender is in the final hours of closing a seemingly ordinary $4.2 million transaction. The borrower's attorney, a familiar figure in the lender's inbox, sent an email with updated wiring instructions. It was polite, precise and bore all the hallmarks of the lawyer's usual style: same signature block, same conversational tone and even the familiar quirks in punctuation and capitalization from years of working together.

Minutes later, the lender's closing officer received a call from the attorney. The voice was unmistakable: his cadence, his turns of phrase, even the faint rasp on certain consonants. He confirmed the change, apologized for the late notice and stressed the urgency. The lender wired the funds without hesitation.

By the next morning, the truth emerged. The email account had been compromised. The phone call was not the attorney at all, but an attacker using a near-perfect AI-generated voice clone. It was trained on public recordings and matched to the transaction's context using data stolen from email threads and file shares. The account provided for the “new” wire instructions belonged to an overseas mule network. The money was gone, fragmented into multiple accounts and rapidly moved beyond recovery.

In the critical hours that followed, the lender's team did what it could. It contacted the bank to initiate a wire recall and filed a report with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), triggering potential involvement of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network's Rapid Response Program. That group can work with foreign financial intelligence units to attempt recovery.

Counsel advised immediate notice to the cyber insurer to preserve coverage and activate the insurer's incident response network — one that could provide forensic investigators, negotiators and direct law enforcement contacts. But the speed of modern fraud meant that even perfect compliance with this playbook was no guarantee of recovering the funds.

The new fraud economy

This is the new reality in real estate finance. Artificial intelligence has condensed fraud that once required weeks of preparation, multiple conspirators and skilled impersonators into an afternoon's work for a single attacker with a modest budget. AI voice cloning can replicate speech patterns lifted from just a few audio clips.

Generative tools can fabricate documents — pay stubs, bank statements and payoff letters — that look convincing even under scrutiny. Language models can draft emails in a target's exact style, mimicking not just grammar but tone and timing. Because real estate transactions are deadline-driven, involve large sums and require coordination across multiple parties, they present an ideal opportunity for attack.

The workflows themselves create vulnerability. In mortgage origination and servicing, AI tools are already part of the everyday process. Loan officers use chatbots to collect application data. Underwriters use large language models to summarize credit files and income statements. Appraisers rely on computer vision to analyze multiple listing service photos. Closing teams use AI-assisted drafting tools to prepare funding packages. The efficiencies are real, but so are the risks.

A chatbot that logs prompts might inadvertently store sensitive borrower information in an unsecured environment. An AI summarization tool connected to a document management system might be manipulated through a “prompt injection” hidden in an uploaded PDF. A facial recognition system used for identity verification might be fooled by a high-resolution AI-generated face that passes liveness tests.

Compliance and regulatory pressure

The legal landscape leaves little room for complacency. Federally, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and its Safeguards Rule require mortgage lenders, brokers and servicers to maintain a written information security program, encrypt customer data and oversee vendors. Under recent amendments, the Federal Trade Commission must be notified within 30 days if a breach affects more than 500 consumers.

Banks have parallel duties under the Interagency Guidelines Establishing Information Security Standards, and they are subject to a 36-hour reporting rule for certain “notification incidents.” Publicly traded real estate companies and real estate investment trusts must comply with the Securities and Exchange Commission's cybersecurity disclosure rules, reporting material incidents within four business days and describing their governance and risk management processes.

State laws add their own layers. The Florida Information Protection Act requires “reasonable measures” to protect personal information and imposes a 30-day deadline to notify both the attorney general and affected individuals after a breach.

Florida lawyers — often central to closings — are bound by Rule 4-1.6(c) of the Rules Regulating the Florida Bar to prevent unauthorized disclosure of client information. Remote online notarization participants must meet strict identity-proofing, credential analysis and secure technology requirements under Florida Statute §117.201 and its regulations.

In the title insurance market, the American Land Title Association's Best Practices, while not statutory, have become de facto standards in Florida, requiring written information security programs, multifactor authentication and robust vendor management.

Post-breach questions

For the lender that lost the funds in the $4.2 million transaction, regulatory questions began immediately. Could they show that the attorney's email compromise was unforeseeable and that they had followed commercially reasonable verification procedures? Were policies in place to prohibit changes to wire instructions without independent, out-of-band confirmation using verified contact information? Was their AI usage documented, monitored and secured against leakage or manipulation?

These are not just operational considerations — they determine regulatory exposure, litigation risk and the viability of insurance coverage.

AI's role in this landscape is twofold. On the attacker's side, it accelerates reconnaissance, improves the plausibility of fraudulent communications and automates document forgery. On the defender's side, it can detect anomalies, analyze behavior and score fraud risk, such as identifying subtle changes in writing style, spotting inconsistencies in metadata or flagging synthetic voice patterns. But defensive AI comes with its own responsibilities: securing model inputs and outputs, training on reliable data and testing against adversarial manipulation.

Cyber insurance is not a luxury. It is an essential component of the risk management strategy. The most effective policies in real estate and lending cover more than generic “data breaches.” They address social engineering fraud, funds transfer fraud and invoice manipulation, and respond even when an employee authorizes a transfer under false pretenses. Comprehensive coverage funds forensic investigation, legal representation, public relations and regulatory defense. Many carriers offer 24/7 access to vetted incident response vendors. Some even maintain direct lines to federal law enforcement and foreign recovery networks, increasing the odds of retrieving stolen funds.

The cautionary tale of the lender who trusted the voice is more than a story. It's a call to recalibrate every point of trust in a transaction. In an era where AI can convincingly replicate a colleague's voice, “reasonable measures” under law, regulation and contract require more than basic training and antivirus software. They demand hardwired verification protocols for any communication that can move money, contractual and technical control over AI usage and insurance coverage structured for AI-enabled fraud.

In today's real estate finance market, the threat isn't just that someone will try to trick you. The threat is that when they do, they'll sound exactly like the person you trust most — and they'll have the tools to make you believe them.

Originally published by Scotsman Guide.

