VCs Continued Interest In Blockchain Investing

While AI has been the hot topic in terms of investment capital, blockchain deals have quietly (or loudly depending on your circle) taken in a surge in VC capital. A detailed analysis of how that venture capital has been deployed is discussed in this report.

In Q3, venture capitalists invested $4.65 billion (+290% QoQ) into crypto and blockchain-focused startups and private companies across 415 deals (+9% QoQ).

www.galaxy.com/...

