2 February 2026

VCs Continued Interest In Blockchain Investing

Ali Dhanani
While AI has been the hot topic in terms of investment capital, blockchain deals have quietly (or loudly depending on your circle) taken in a surge in VC capital. A detailed analysis of how that venture capital has been deployed is discussed in this report.

In Q3, venture capitalists invested $4.65 billion (+290% QoQ) into crypto and blockchain-focused startups and private companies across 415 deals (+9% QoQ).

Ali Dhanani
