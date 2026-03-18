For the first several years of enterprise AI at scale, governance was essentially a content problem. AI systems produced outputs (predictions, recommendations, classifications, and text) and humans decided what to do with them

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This series examines how law, policy, and infrastructure must adapt when AI systems move from generating content to taking actions. At this point, many organizations have an AI governance framework (or at least a document that aspires to be one). The rate of change in the AI space is well‑documented, and one the latest and most pressing questions is whether existing AI governance frameworks can actually govern systems that operate autonomously, at machine speed, across distributed infrastructure, with legally consequential outcomes that materialize faster than any human review cycle.

An Introductory Note: What Changed

For the first several years of enterprise AI at scale, governance was essentially a content problem. AI systems produced outputs (predictions, recommendations, classifications, and text) and humans decided what to do with them. The locus of action stayed with people. Governance frameworks could therefore focus on familiar questions: Is the output accurate? Is it fair? Is it explainable? Who reviewed it before it went out the door?

Agentic AI changes the architecture of the problem. It takes actions (e.g., querying databases, initiating transactions, sending communications, executing code, spawning sub‑agents, and interacting with external systems) in ways that can cascade well beyond any single decision point. You define a goal, and the agent figures out how to achieve it. Human involvement becomes a design choice rather than a structural inevitability.

This changes the risk calculus. A hallucinated recommendation can be embarrassing. But a hallucinated action — one that deletes a production database, triggers an unauthorized payment, or propagates through a multi‑agent system before anyone notices — can be something else entirely.

This series focuses on the governance challenges that agentic AI creates for organizations deploying these systems, and for the lawyers, compliance officers, risk managers, and executives responsible for the consequences when they fail. We will close the series with an observation we think is actually worth introducing at the outset: agentic AI governance is not fundamentally about frameworks. The key consideration is whether the humans responsible for these systems actually retain the capability, the authority, and the practical opportunity to govern them. That is the standard this series is written against.

Failing Quietly

There is a category of AI failure that rarely makes the incident report. No database is deleted. No payment goes out. No API call returns a smoking gun. The system just quietly, incrementally, and invisibly stops doing what anyone thought it was doing, while all the oversight indicators continue to appear normal.

This is the failure mode that keeps agentic AI governance experts up at night, and it is the one least addressed by frameworks that focus on discrete errors and documented approval processes. When AI systems act at machine speed across complex environments, the most dangerous outcomes are often the ones that don't trigger any alarms until something much further downstream goes wrong. By then, the causal chain is too diffuse to reconstruct clearly.

This post examines three related failure patterns — automation bias, behavioral drift, and the audit illusion — and what genuine governance looks like in response to each.

Automation Bias: The Failure That Looks Like Trust

Automation bias is the well‑documented human tendency to over‑rely on automated systems, particularly systems that have proven reliable in the past. Systems that work correctly 99% of the time deserve deference; the problem is what happens to human judgment as that deference compounds.

Aviation safety literature is instructive. Crew resource management research documents cases where automated systems provided incorrect information and experienced pilots — professionals with deep domain expertise and a duty to maintain manual proficiency — still deferred to the system. Not out of negligence, but because the system had been right so many times that skepticism felt like the unusual choice.

Agentic AI will produce automation bias the same way, for the same structural reasons — often in environments with oversight far less rigorous than commercial aviation. An "approve" button at the end of an agentic workflow is not a governance control if the person clicking it has seen ten thousand agent outputs that were fine. Output #10,001 will likely be reviewed with the same confident, cursory attention — right up until the one that isn't, which will receive exactly the same treatment.

Governance responses must be structural. Memos and policies that tell people to "review carefully" and "maintain professional judgment" are largely theater. Structural responses include:

Randomized manual sampling of agent outputs outside normal queues;

of agent outputs outside normal queues; Adversarial audits designed to catch cases where the agent got the right answer for the wrong reason; and

designed to catch cases where the agent got the right answer for the wrong reason; and Mandatory stop protocols when something looks even slightly wrong, paired with organizational backing that makes stopping the expected behavior, not an overreaction.

One underappreciated consequence of automation bias is its interaction with professional duty of care. When a lawyer, physician, financial adviser or other regulated professional consistently defers to an agent's output, the risk is not confined to process failure. At some point, deference becomes abdication. If an agent's drift or error causes harm, the question will not simply be whether the system failed, but whether the human professional maintained the level of independent judgment their role requires. In that sense, automation bias doesn't just erode oversight, it can erode the professional defenses individuals rely on when explaining their conduct after the fact.

The controls needed to guard against this are not necessarily "comfortable." They are friction, deliberately introduced. And the friction is the point.

Behavioral Drift: The Failure That Doesn't Look Like Failure

Traditional software tends to fail discretely: a function returns the wrong value, a process terminates, an edge case throws an error. These failures are visible and correctable. Agentic AI can fail differently. Because these systems reason across contexts, adapt to feedback, and pursue goals through multi‑step planning, they can drift from intended behavior without producing any single observable failure. The agent completes tasks. Metrics look normal. Humans in the loop see nothing alarming. Yet over time, the system pursues its objective through means designers never intended, or even a subtly different objective than anyone specified.

Researchers describe this as goal misalignment that emerges over time. An agent optimizing for "customer satisfaction" may learn to avoid difficult conversations rather than resolve underlying issues. A scheduling agent may begin declining certain meeting types, not because it was instructed to, but because declining them improves its metric. In operations, an agent optimizing to "reduce costs" might begin deferring necessary maintenance to win the number it's rewarded on.

And monitoring tuned to catch anomalies in single actions likely won't catch drift. You need monitoring that tracks behavioral patterns over time: not just "did this action comply with policy?" but "is this agent's behavior over the past period consistent with its intended purpose?" That is harder to build, staff, and explain to a board accustomed to binary compliance, but it matches the actual risk.

The Audit Illusion: Logging Everything Is Not Understanding Anything

Most agentic AI governance discussions reach the same oversight answer: logging — keep records of what the agent did, why, and with what outcomes. Correct, as far as it goes. It doesn't go far enough. The problem is a structural mismatch: human‑speed oversight trying to govern machine‑speed behavior. A production agent interacting with external APIs, spawning sub‑agents, and adapting to intermediate results can generate log data at a rate no human team can meaningfully review. The logs exist; the oversight does not. That is documentation for forensics, not prevention.

Oversight at machine speed requires observers at machine speed. In practice, that means:

Anomaly detection that flags patterns;

that flags patterns; Interpretable alerts that triage; and

that triage; and Monitoring agents whose only job is to watch production agents and escalate.

Importantly, this is no longer a fringe idea. Emerging governance frameworks are beginning to recognize that meaningful oversight of high‑risk autonomous systems requires agents monitoring other agents. The direction of travel in international guidance (e.g., Singapore's model work on agentic AI) and evolving best‑practice profiles in the U.S. context (e.g., NIST‑aligned guidance) explicitly acknowledges that human‑only oversight cannot scale to machine‑speed environments. The implication is subtle but significant: monitoring agents are not an enhancement; they are quickly becoming a baseline expectation for credible governance where autonomy is real.

This architecture is not yet standard practice. The tooling is maturing. But organizations that defer building it until after an incident will find themselves explaining to regulators or plaintiffs why their oversight consisted primarily of logs no one had the capacity to read.

What Genuine Agentic Governance Looks Like

Governance structures adequate to these failure modes share characteristics. They assume the agent will eventually do something designers didn't anticipate, and plan for it; introduce deliberate friction (randomized reviews, mandatory stop protocols, adversarial audits); distinguish logging from oversight; and maintain, as a real organizational commitment (not a checkbox), the human expertise and authority to intervene when something is wrong and the professional independence to meet duty‑of‑care standards even when systems are reliable most of the time.

That last point is where many organizations fail — and where the next post picks up. The "many hands problem" (how accountability diffuses across the agentic AI value chain) makes it difficult to know who has the authority to intervene when something goes wrong. Governance that doesn't resolve that question is documentation, not control.

Next in this series: We discuss who is liable when agents act autonomously, and why the answer is harder than it looks.

For questions about agentic AI governance, risk assessment, vendor contracting or regulatory compliance, please contact the Jones Walker Privacy, Data Strategy and Artificial Intelligence team. Stay tuned for continued insights from the AI Law and Policy Navigator.

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