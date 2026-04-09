Announcing The Expansion Of The Duane Morris Class Action Review Series With The All-New Digital Assets And Blockchain Class Action Review – 2026!

We’re excited to officially announce the release of the all-new Digital Assets And Blockchain Class Action Review – 2026, a new desk reference resource designed to help legal professionals and businesses better understand the evolving landscape of class action law this quickly evolving industry.

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Duane Morris Takeaway: We’re excited to officially announce the release of the all-new Digital Assets And Blockchain Class Action Review – 2026, a new desk reference resource designed to help legal professionals and businesses better understand the evolving landscape of class action law this quickly evolving industry.

With digital assets and blockchain technology continuing to proliferate and the current Presidential Administration maintaining policy goals of reducing enforcement priorities relating to sales of digital assets, crypto class action litigation is multiplying at an increasing rate. The year 2025 was a busy one in the crypto class action litigation landscape, with many new class actions filed, key decisions issued, and large settlements reached, auguring continued trends of further developments in this fast-growing area. This eBook examines key trends, decisions, and settlements regarding these emerging issues.

By 2025, class action litigation involving digital assets, blockchain, and fintech companies had evolved from a peripheral phenomenon into a central feature of complex financial litigation. The Duane Morris Class Action Team created this new resource offering clear, practical insights into the rules, trends, and key considerations that define class action practice in the Digital Assets And Blockchain industry. This is the first in our new series focusing on industry-specific class action litigation, and dives deep into industry-specific procedures, recent case developments, and strategic considerations.

The Digital Assets And Blockchain Class Action Review – 2026 is now available here.

Stay tuned to the Class Action Weekly Wire for more information on this new addition to the Duane Morris Class Action Review series.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.