Ethena Labs On The Synthetic Dollar Reshaping Crypto (Video)

What if the most consequential dollar-denominated product in crypto isn't actually a stablecoin? In this episode of Dechert's Leading on Crypto, Ethena Labs General Counsel Zach Rosenberg and Deputy General Counsel Larry Florio join Dechert partner Neel Maitra to break down what makes USDe a "synthetic dollar" and why that distinction matters more than ever in a post-GENIUS Act world

Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead. For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology. Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.

Article Insights

Neel Maitra’s articles from Dechert are most popular: with readers working within the Media & Information industries Dechert are most popular: within Strategy and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

What if the most consequential dollar-denominated product in crypto isn't actually a stablecoin? In this episode of Dechert's Leading on Crypto, Ethena Labs General Counsel Zach Rosenberg and Deputy General Counsel Larry Florio join Dechert partner Neel Maitra to break down what makes USDe a "synthetic dollar" and why that distinction matters more than ever in a post-GENIUS Act world. From delta-neutral hedging strategies to independent risk governance, this is an essential primer for anyone navigating the rapidly evolving digital assets landscape.

To view the video please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.