Legal Work Is Unbundled, But Pricing Hasn't Caught Up

Pricing, staffing, and budgeting decisions in our field no longer match how the work gets done. The operating system for legal work is.

Every conversation you see about AI tools or billable hours is downstream from this structural reality. AI did not create this problem, and the billable hour is not unethical or obsolete in principle. The problem is that the inputs and the outputs don't match.

This is apparent when legal departments are asked to do more with shrinking budgets, move faster, reduce friction, and show clearer returns on outside counsel spend. You see this mismatch when the use of AI tools forces us to ask, what is our work worth?.

Today, it is glaringly apparent that this model distorts the way law firms and their clients make decisions .

The Unbundling of Legal Work

Most significant legal matters already consist of distinct components, even if they are rarely priced or managed that way. There is judgment work that depends on experience and risk assessment. There is execution work that requires technical competence and accuracy. There is process-heavy work that is repeatable and volume driven. There is also management work that coordinates people, information, and timelines. . We smooth over these differences for the sake of simplicity, bundling and pricing the components of our work as though they are interchangeable. That simplification is much harder to maintain as our work, and the needs of our clients, become more complex .

This bundling obscures where value is actually created. It also forces both clients and law firms into blunt tradeoffs. Clients want lower rates because they want to reduce costs, even when rate reductions have little relationship to outcomes. Law firms defend higher rates as a proxy for quality, even when parts of the work do not require senior-level judgment. The hour becomes a stand-in for all of it, even as the underlying work becomes more differentiated.

We also see a breakdown of the relationship between time and value. AI tools have made this tension more visible, but they did not create it. What they have exposed is the fragility of the proxy we have relied on, time, in a market we trained to price inputs rather than outcomes.

Tools that assist with first drafts, issue spotting, document comparison, and summarization reduce the amount of human time required for many tasks. They do not reduce the stakes of the work or the consequences of getting it wrong.

But when law firms become more efficient, regardless of the reason, it puts strain on the rate-times-hour model. If the work takes less time, is it less valuable? I do not believe so. You could argue, credibly, that delivering a process in seven days instead of 10 is an accelerant to the client's business. But we have trained clients to expect to pay less for work that was completed faster. The client gets the same value, but the proxy used to price that value has become less reliable.

This dynamic also affects how clients use technology themselves. Many organizations are experimenting with AI tools to generate contracts or analyze documents. The effectiveness of those tools depends heavily on the quality of the prompts and the judgment of the person using them. A contract generated from incomplete or biased inputs may appear serviceable while embedding risks that only surface later. The work still requires experienced review. The stakes and judgment requirements haven't changed, but the sequence and pace have, which is exactly why time is becoming a less dependable stand-in for importance or risk across the system.

The New Role of General Counsel

General counsel keenly feel the mismatch between input and output on the demand side. GCs are no longer operating primarily as buyers of legal services. Increasingly, they must design legal delivery systems. They are expected to play quarterback for a collection of internal teams, law firms, alternative providers, and technology in a way that balances risk, cost, speed, and scarce internal resources. This requires portfolio thinking rather than vendor selection.

Legal work already falls into categories such as ongoing operational support, temporary capacity coverage, specialized high-stakes matters, and high-volume process work. But the traditional market categories of in-house teams, law firms, and alternative providers do not align neatly with these needs.

As a result, GCs spend significant time triaging work. They have to justify their spend internally, and manage misaligned expectations with outside counsel. No one involved is acting in bad faith. This happens because we work inside of systems that no longer reflect the reality of our day-to-day work.

In response to these pressures, the industry has tried a series of incremental fixes. Rate cards have become more complex. Panel reviews have become more frequent. Alternative fee arrangements have proliferated. New tools have been layered onto existing workflows.

Yet many of these efforts remain anchored to hourly thinking. Fixed fees are often reverse engineered from estimated hours with a buffer built in. Clients ask for predictability, then ask what the work would have cost by the hour. Law firms shoulder uncertainty, then fall back on familiar metrics to evaluate performance and compensation.

These dynamics create hidden strain in relationships between general counsel and their outside firms. Budgeting becomes disconnected from how work is actually performed. Legal departments are caught between internal pressure to reduce spend and external partners whose economics are still tied to time. Law firms face pressure to adopt new tools while maintaining compensation models built around collections. Both sides continue to negotiate around the hour, even as they acknowledge privately that it no longer tells the full story.

The result is a growing gap between how legal work is delivered and how it is bought. The legal function is being pushed toward multiple delivery models, multiple pricing logics, and multiple talent pools. At the same time, many organizations continue to operate as though there is a single primary way to procure legal services, optimized around hourly rates.

The Conclusion

The billable hour has not disappeared, and it is unlikely to vanish overnight. It remains a useful tool in certain contexts. The issue is the weight it continues to carry as the default organizing principle for an increasingly complex system. When an operating framework no longer reflects how work is done, incremental adjustments tend to produce diminishing returns.

The legal industry is still largely running on a delivery architecture developed decades ago. Since then, the nature of legal work, the expectations of clients, and the tools available to both have changed materially. The distance between those systems continues to widen. Naming that gap does not solve it, but it does clarify the challenge ahead.

GC provides outside general counsel services to companies of all sizes, offering project-based support, subject-matter expertise, and day-to-day GC services through a team of partner-level business attorneys. For more information visit: Outside General Counsel Corporate Legal Services.

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