2 February 2026

AGs Demand XAI Do More To Stop Grok Deepfakes

A bipartisan coalition of 35 AGs, co-led by Connecticut AG William Tong, North Carolina AG Jeff Jackson, Pennsylvania AG Dave Sunday, and Utah AG Derek Brown, sent a letter to xAI...
  • A bipartisan coalition of 35 AGs, co-led by Connecticut AG William Tong, North Carolina AG Jeff Jackson, Pennsylvania AG Dave Sunday, and Utah AG Derek Brown, sent a letter to xAI, urging the company to take additional steps to prevent its AI chatbot, Grok, from generating and disseminating AI-created nonconsensual intimate images (NCII), including content involving children.
  • In the letter, the coalition pointed to reports that Grok was used to "nudify" real people and amplify the resulting content, and alleged that xAI's product choices (including a "spicy mode") and marketing contributed to the problem.
  • While the AGs acknowledged xAI's recent mitigation efforts, they called on the company to provide specific information on how xAI will (1) prevent Grok from producing NCII, (2) remove existing NCII content, (3) suspend and, where appropriate, report responsible users, (4) give X users easy controls to block Grok from responding to or editing their content, and (5) ensure that safeguards curb harmful output across the platform.
  • As previously reported, Arizona AG Kris Mayes recently opened an investigation into xAI, and California AG Rob Bonta issued the company a cease-and-desist letter over similar allegations.

