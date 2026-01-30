ARTICLE
30 January 2026

Agentic AI Payments: Navigating Consumer Protection, Innovation, And Regulatory Frameworks

DW
Davis Wright Tremaine

Contributor

Explore our latest white paper, created in partnership with the Consumer Bankers Association (CBA): "Agentic AI Payments: Navigating Consumer Protection, Innovation, and Regulatory Frameworks."
United States Technology
Eric Goldberg and Lenora "Mimi" Lynham
This in-depth analysis examines the transformative potential of agentic AI in consumer payments, highlighting the opportunities it presents, the risks involved, and the regulatory challenges that must be addressed. Key insights include:

  • The benefits and risks of agentic payment tools for consumers and the marketplace.
  • Gaps in current legal and regulatory frameworks.
  • How banks, technology providers, and policymakers can shape the future of agentic commerce.

The paper draws on insights from CBA's 2025 Agentic Payments Symposium, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and consumer advocates for a forward-thinking discussion on these critical topics.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

