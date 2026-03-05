The Data Stream – Episode 7 With Matt Van Hise (Podcast)

self

The Data Stream podcast dives deep into the fast-moving currents of data, technology, and the law. Presented by BakerHostetler's Digital Assets and Data Management (DADM) Practice Group and hosted by Partners David Sherman and Nichole Sterling, this series explores how companies navigate the complex life cycle of data—from privacy and cybersecurity to advertising, AI and other emerging technologies. Each episode offers clear insights and practical tips from guests across DADM.

Episode 7 features Partner Matt Van Hise (Chicago), formerly Chief Privacy Officer and Chief of the Privacy & Data Security Unit at the Illinois Attorney General's Office and a longtime leader in multistate AG privacy investigations. Matt shares how the regulator's lens shapes incident response—what triggers deeper scrutiny, how to coordinate across states, and pragmatic steps companies can take to mitigate enforcement risk.

