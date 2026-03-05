ARTICLE
5 March 2026

US State Law Status: Age-Appropriate Design Code Laws

SM
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Contributor

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP logo
Businesses turn to Sheppard to deliver sophisticated counsel to help clients move ahead. With more than 1,200 lawyers located in 16 offices worldwide, our client-centered approach is grounded in nearly a century of building enduring relationships on trust and collaboration. Our broad and diversified practices serve global clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—at every stage of the business cycle, including high-stakes litigation, complex transactions, sophisticated financings and regulatory issues. With leading edge technologies and innovation behind our team, we pride ourselves on being a strategic partner to our clients.
Explore Firm Details
Many states have attempted to regulate how online services design their products, which we look at next in our state law series. They are mostly modeled off of a similar UK requirement.
United States Technology
Liisa M. Thomas and Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP are most popular:
  • within Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

Many states have attempted to regulate how online services design their products, which we look at next in our state law series. They are mostly modeled off of a similar UK requirement. At a high level, these laws regulate how online platforms handle children's data and how they design features for people under 18.

Two states' laws have been blocked. First is California's Age Appropriate Design Code Act (AB 2273). While signed in 2022, it was stayed in 2023. Second is Maryland's Kids Code (SB 571). It would have restricted content and notifications directed at minors beginning in October 2025. It was challenged, with key obligations stayed prior to its effective date.

Still with us is Vermont's Age Appropriate Design Code (S 69). Signed into law in June 2025, it is currently set to take effect in 2027. It will limit both content and notifications directed at minors, including late-night activity notifications.

Putting It Into Practice: These evolving laws underscore the need to adapt to a patchwork of requirements. While we anticipate ongoing challenges, legislators are continuing to draft new or revised laws. A principles-based approach can help in this shifting environment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Liisa M. Thomas
Liisa M. Thomas
Photo of Kathryn Smith
Kathryn Smith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More