CyberCapsule - April 2026

More Than Zero Zero-Day Vulnerabilities. On March 5, 2026, Google reported that there were 90 zero-day vulnerabilities in 2025, a 15% increase from 2024.

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More Than Zero Zero-Day Vulnerabilities. On March 5, 2026, Google reported that there were 90 zero-day vulnerabilities in 2025, a 15% increase from 2024.

Mixed Support for Trump’s Pillar Approach. On March 6, 2026, Trump debuted his administration’s cyber strategy based on six pillars to mixed reviews, ranging from praise to its focus on deterrence to criticism for his reliance on vapid platitudes.

Four Horsemen. On March 9, 2026, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross announced Trump’s plan to create an interagency comprised of the DOJ, State, FBI and Pentagon to coordinate cyber offense operations.

It’s Elementary My Dear Watson. On March 10, 2026, the FBI and CISA revealed that the best way to thwart AI-advanced cyberattacks is to stick to fundamental defense tactics.

Vandelay Industries Business Cut in Half. On March 24, 2026, the FCC will require government approval before allowing banned the import of consumer-grade routers because of growing national security concerns.

CVE Ending? On March 24, 2026, a CVE Board member questioned the CVE’s ability to continue, given the rise of AI and funding concerns.

Losing the CyberBattle? On March 26, 2026, a former NSA Chief voiced his concerns over a numb response to cybersecurity attacks and a prevailing feel that the U.S. is falling behind its competitors in the cybersecurity race.

AS THE WORLD TURNS

Call the Exterminator! On March 7, 2026, security researchers connected the Termite ransomware attacks to ClickFix social engineering attacks that deploy CastleRat malware.

BlackSanta Delivering Coal for Christmas. On March 11, 2026, security researchers revealed that BlackSanta disables AV and EDR to pave the way for credential harvesting.

Let It Go To Voicemail. On March 23, 2026, security researchers at Mandiant disclosed that threat actors are increasingly relying on voice-based interactive phishing as opposed to traditional email phishing to gain unauthorized access.

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