Founders' Toolkit - Practical Considerations Before Choosing An AI Tool

AI tools can feel like a superpower for early-stage startups. They write copy, analyze volumes of data, generate code, and quickly and efficiently automate work that used to take weeks. And they can help startups punch much higher than their weight class.

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AI tools can feel like a superpower for early-stage startups. They write copy, analyze volumes of data, generate code, and quickly and efficiently automate work that used to take weeks. And they can help startups punch much higher than their weight class. But choosing an AI tool is not merely a product and technological decision. It is also a legal, security, and strategic decision that can shape your company's future. Get it wrong, and you risk exposing sensitive data, compromising your intellectual property (IP), and creating legal liability before you ever find your footing.

Here are some practical considerations you should evaluate before adopting any AI tool.

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