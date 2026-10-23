AI Is Speeding Up Cyber Risk. Can Your Company Keep Up? (Video)

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AI is helping attackers identify and combine security weaknesses faster than many organizations can address them. As we continue to recognize Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Lowenstein's Amy S. Mushahwar discusses “patch debt,” the growing strain on security and IT teams, and the importance of documenting response efforts in a new episode of our “Cybersecurity Awareness Series.”

Speakers:

Amy S. Mushahwar, Partner; Chair, Data Privacy, Security, Safety & Risk Management

Lowenstein Sandler Cybersecurity Awareness Series

Kathleen A. McGee, partner in the firm’s Emerging Companies & Venture Capital (ECVC) group and White Collar Defense practice, and Ken Fishkin, manager of information security, share what you need to know to protect your organization’s information, how to prepare your company for the possibility of various data breaches, the most common points of entry for intruders, and other cybersecurity concerns that every organization should be aware of.

READ THE TRANSCRIPT

Amy S. Mushahwar: You likely have old security vulnerabilities that are within your systems for years that have been risk assessed as low and medium vulnerability risk.

That patch debt is rearing its head with modern frontier AI models, and it is easier for attackers to hopscotch through medium and low vulnerabilities to get into your environments. So even before we think about the speed of the newly detected vulnerabilities, we really want to make sure that you're addressing patch debt first.

If your security department is asking for more staffing because of vulnerability management, it is a real concern that general counsels need to listen to.

You may not, as an organization, be able to meet your 15 or your 30-day critical and severe patch windows.

Make sure that you are dedicating sufficient resources to patching on your security and IT teams, and you are documenting that.

That is evidencing reasonable security under difficult circumstances, which we want our clients to do.