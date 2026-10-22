Cyber Incident Preparedness: How Companies Can Respond To Modern Threats And Build Business Resilience

A practical guide for business leaders navigating ransomware, nation-state campaigns, vendor risk, and long-term recovery.

Cyber threats are becoming faster, more sophisticated, and more interconnected. An attack may begin as a technical incident, but its effects can quickly extend to business operations, customers, vendors, insurers, regulators, and law enforcement.

Three Key Takeaways

A cyber incident is not just an IT problem. A significant event requires coordinated leadership across legal, technical, communications, compliance, human resources, and business operations. Preparation must go beyond a written plan. Companies should identify decision-makers and outside experts, understand notification obligations, and test their response through realistic tabletop exercises. Restoring systems is not the same as restoring the business. Resilience requires managing the long-term legal, regulatory, contractual, operational, and reputational consequences of an incident.

Why Are Modern Cyber Threats Different?

Cyber threat actors move rapidly from initial access to the theft or exposure of sensitive information. Artificial intelligence (AI) can increase the speed and scale of attacks while making intrusions more difficult to identify and investigate.

Companies should understand that an incident affecting one organization may be related to a broader campaign involving coordinated attacks against multiple companies or an entire sector. These campaigns may be backed by nation-states or criminal organizations, placing an individual company within a much larger threat ecosystem.

Why Is Cybersecurity a National Security Issue?

Cyberattacks can affect critical infrastructure, telecommunications, transportation, the defense industrial base, and the broader economy. When an attack disrupts essential services or exposes sensitive information, it may trigger involvement from the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and other government entities.

Business leaders should therefore understand that a cyber event may result in government inquiries and reporting obligations in addition to the immediate technical and operational response.

How Have Cyberattacks Evolved?

Cyber threat actors have created a more organized business model. Ransomware-as-a-service, for example, has made tools available to additional actors, while AI-enabled cybercrime may allow attacks to be conducted at greater speed and volume.

Attackers also increasingly focus on the value of company data. In addition to encrypting systems, they may steal information and threaten to disclose it, contact employees or family members, notify regulators, or publicize the incident. A cyber incident response may require several workstreams during the first hours of an event, including:

Legal counsel and a privileged investigation

Technical incident response

Ransomware negotiation, payment facilitation, and sanctions reviews

Data analysis, insurance coordination, and communications

Legal, regulatory, and contractual reporting

Companies that wait until an incident occurs to identify these resources may face delays, capacity limitations, or providers that do not meet their specific security and handling requirements.

How Can Companies Prepare for a Cyberattack?

Organizations should identify the forensic, legal, communications, data analytics, and other specialists they would contact during an incident. Incident response retainers can help establish expectations regarding provider availability and response times, especially when a company has specialized requirements for controlled or regulated information, such as U.S. persons or U.S.-based work.

Companies should also consider establishing a relationship with their local FBI field office before an incident occurs. Law enforcement may be able to share information about a threat actor’s methods and prior conduct, helping leadership make more informed decisions during a crisis.

How Do Vendors Increase Cyber Risk?

Nation-state and criminal actors may target widely-used vendors, applications, security products, and technology providers because compromising one provider can create access to many downstream customers. Patching a known vulnerability may not be sufficient if an attacker gained access before the update was applied, so companies may also need to consider threat hunting or a compromise assessment.

Vendor contracts can help establish expectations before an incident. Provisions may address security standards, breach notification, post-incident cooperation, access to information, and responsibility for legal, regulatory, and customer notifications.

How Should Boards Approach Cyber Risk?

Boards should consider cyber risk through three connected lenses:

Cybersecurity Strategy

Determine what investments, expertise, threat intelligence, and governance structures are needed to address current and emerging attacks.

Determine what investments, expertise, threat intelligence, and governance structures are needed to address current and emerging attacks. Data and Information Strategy

Understand what information the company retains, why it retains it, and how it is protected. A thoughtful retention and destruction program can reduce unnecessary exposure.

Understand what information the company retains, why it retains it, and how it is protected. A thoughtful retention and destruction program can reduce unnecessary exposure. Business Strategy

Plan for the duration of a major incident, the recovery that follows, and the legal, regulatory, contractual, and public disclosure obligations that may arise.

What Is the “Long Tail” of a Data Breach?

Technical recovery is only one stage of a significant cyber event. After systems are stabilized, the company may still need to identify exposed information, complete notifications, respond to government inquiries, manage third-party claims, address litigation, and continue remediation.

The data analysis process can be particularly time-consuming and costly. Organizations should account for these downstream workstreams rather than defining recovery solely as restoring access to systems.

What Does Genuine Cyber Preparedness Look Like?

A written incident response plan is important, but it is not enough. Genuine preparation requires clear roles, trained personnel, backup decision-makers, coordinated plans, and repeated testing.

Companies should identify a primary leader and supporting personnel for each critical workstream so that one person does not become a single point of failure. They should also maintain a centralized record of contractual notification triggers, deadlines, emerging facts, and decisions made throughout the incident.

Cyber incident response planning is much like crisis management and preparedness. Legal, IT, communications, compliance, and business continuity plans should operate as a coordinated whole and be developed with input from the other teams involved in a response.

What Should a Cybersecurity Tabletop Exercise Test?

A tabletop exercise should reflect the organization’s sector, operations, information, and risk profile, and it should test more than the technical response. A properly scoped exercise may evaluate:

How an incident is identified and escalated

Who has authority to make key decisions

How outside experts are retained and given access

How to assert and maintain legal privilege throughout the investigation

How reporting requirements are identified, and notifications are drafted and approved

How the company communicates with employees, customers, regulators, other government officials, its board of directors/stakeholders, and the public

How normal operations continue while personnel for the incident response step into critical roles

How the organization manages uncertainty, time pressure, and a prolonged response

How lessons learned from exercises or real-life experiences are incorporated into the plan

What Role Does Legal Counsel Play?

Legal counsel can help coordinate the response and evaluate legal, regulatory, contractual, and litigation risks. In-house counsel may retain outside counsel to conduct an investigation and advise on the engagement of forensic consultants and other specialists.

Privilege should not be assumed simply because an attorney is involved. Companies should work with counsel to structure the investigation appropriately and understand which communications and materials may be protected. Experienced legal counsel will ensure appropriate boundaries and scope, communication markings, and focus to maintain privilege. Counsel can provide critical liaison and communication services on behalf of the client with government regulators, agencies, insurance companies, vendors, and customers. Counsel is continually advising on potential legal obligations, regulatory exposure, and litigation strategies.

Where Should Companies Start?

A CEO or general counsel looking to improve cyber resilience can begin by reviewing the company’s incident response preparedness and asking:

Do their plans identify key stakeholders, roles, and backup decision-makers?

Have appropriate outside experts already been identified and/or retained?

Are insurance and notification requirements documented?

Are legal, technical, communications, and operational plans coordinated?

Has the coordinated plan been tested through a realistic tabletop exercise?

Large-scale cyber incident response is often closer to crisis management and business continuity than a conventional IT recovery project. Companies cannot anticipate every scenario, but the right people, plans, relationships, and testing can position them to respond effectively.

Conclusion

Modern cyber incidents move quickly, but their consequences can last for months or longer. The organizations best positioned to withstand them prepare across the entire business, not only within the IT department.

The ultimate measure of preparedness is whether the company can make sound decisions under pressure, continue operating, meet its obligations, and preserve trust throughout the response and recovery.