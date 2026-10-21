MintzTech Connect: All Things Technology — October 2026

There is a growing overlap between profit-driven business objectives and broader social impact goals. As more founders and investors seek structures that accommodate both financial returns and mission-driven outcomes, public benefit corporations (PBCs) have become an increasingly important part of the startup landscape. In this edition of MintzTech Connect, we take a closer look at a landmark court decision that further defines the responsibilities and protections afforded to PBC directors.

Our featured article, “Delaware Court Confirms: PBC Directors Need Not Maximize Shareholder Value,” explores the Delaware Court of Chancery’s recent decision in Drakes Landing Associates, L.P. v. Tilden Park Capital Management, L.P., the first judicial opinion interpreting the fiduciary duties of PBC directors in a change-of-control transaction. Dan DeWolf and Neelam Karamchandani analyze the court’s conclusion that traditional Revlon duties do not apply to PBCs and discuss the practical implications for founders, investors, and directors considering or operating under the PBC structure.

We also highlight Mintz’s recent partnership with A Good Option (AGO), a nonprofit organization advancing an innovative equity-based model of charitable giving. Through the firm’s pro bono program, Mintz is advising AGO as it works to help founders, investors, startup employees, and fund managers incorporate philanthropy early in their entrepreneurial journeys, reinforcing the firm’s long-standing commitment to supporting both innovation and impact.

In our Client Spotlight, we feature Retro, the friends-only photo-sharing platform founded by former Instagram leaders Nathan Sharp and Ryan Olson. Designed as a private, ad-free alternative to today’s algorithm-driven social media platforms, Retro is focused on helping users share meaningful moments with friends and family through a modern digital photo journal. We explore the company’s growth, innovative product offerings, and recent Series A financing as it continues to redefine how people connect online.

Be sure to visit our website for emerging companies at mintzedge.com, and please sign up here to receive email alerts when new articles are posted on MintzEdge.

Be safe + be well,

Dan + Sam

Contents

// Delaware Court Confirms: PBC Directors Need Not Maximize Shareholder Value

// Mintz Partners With A Good Option to Support Innovative Equity-Based Philanthropy Model

// Client Spotlight: Retro