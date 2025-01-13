ARTICLE
13 January 2025

AI Counsel Code Podcast | Use Of AI In Employment Decision Making

During the latest episode of the AI Counsel Code podcast, I discussed the growing use of AI in employment decision-making with Scott Nelson, Partner and Firmwide Chair of our Labor & Employment Practice.
Maggie Welsh

Scott and I explored the prevalence of AI in recruitment and performance management, the potential for AI-induced discrimination, and both federal and state regulatory efforts to manage these risks.

Listen to the episode here:

