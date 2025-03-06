USTR Proposes Actions, Requests Comments On China's Maritime, Logistics, And Shipbuilding Sectors

On February 21, 2025, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced its proposed actions following the Section 301 investigation of China's targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance.

The Section 301 investigation was initiated on April 17, 2024. Following the investigation, USTR determined that China's targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance is unreasonable and burdens U.S. commerce, in part because it displaces foreign firms and restricts business opportunities in the U.S.

Key aspects of USTR's proposed actions following its determination include:

Fees on Services:

Charging Chinese maritime transport operators a service fee up to $1 million per entrance to a U.S. port or up to $1,000 per net ton of the vessel's capacity.

Charging maritime transport operators with fleets comprised of Chinese-built vessels a fee up to $1.5 million upon entrance to a U.S. port.

Charging maritime transport operators with prospective orders for Chinese vessels an additional service fee based on the percentage of vessels ordered from Chinese shipyards.

Service fee remission up to $1 million per entry into a U.S. port for U.S.-built vessels through which the operator is providing international maritime transport services.

Restrictions on Services to Promote the Transport of U.S. Goods on U.S. Vessels:

Annual requirements that the international maritime transport of a certain percentage of U.S. goods is exported on U.S.-flagged vessels by U.S. operators. The percentage requirements increase incrementally after the date of action, starting with 1% as of the date of action, 3% two years following the date of action, 5% three years following the date of action, and 15% seven years following the date of action.

Other Actions:

Proposed actions to reduce exposure to China's National Transportation and Logistics Public Information Platform (LOGINK) and similar platforms.

Potential negotiations with U.S. allies to reduce dependencies on China in the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors.

The comment period for the proposed actions opened on February 21, 2025. The deadline for written comments is March 24, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.