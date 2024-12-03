Liskow Goes Beneath The Surface Of Maritime Law: Get To Know The Authors (Video)

Listen to this post

Liskow is proud to share a video from our new series "Beneath the Surface," which introduces audiences to our nationally recognized Maritime Practice group and the faces behind The Maritime Law Blog.

"Beneath the Surface" is based on a simple premise: What if maritime lawyers had real-world maritime experience? What if they had stories and backgrounds like those of maritime professionals out on the water? That is the reality of Liskow's Maritime Practice. Our attorneys haven't just studied the maritime industry, they have lived it and bring a wealth of firsthand knowledge to their practices. Our lawyers consist of former naval officers, licensed ship captains, vessel managers, deck officers, and engineers. Additionally, our firm benefits from the expertise of a seasoned attorney who served for ten years as general counsel for an international marine salvage and wreck removal company, providing him unique insights into investigating and responding to major marine casualties.

Their diverse backgrounds provide unique insights into the challenges faced by maritime professionals. The real-world experience of our team enhances the quality of our legal work and the content we share, allowing us to offer valuable insight grounded in practicality and understanding.

Liskow's maritime team is one of the largest maritime practice groups in the country and we are committed to expanding to meet the needs of our clients. The group has played a lead role in many of the largest maritime incidents in the world, including the FRANCIS SCOTT KEY BRIDGE, GOLDEN RAY, SEACOR POWER, DEEPWATER HORIZON, OCEAN RANGER, PIPER ALPHA, DEEPWATER ASGARD, NOBLE GLOBETROTTER II, and PETRONIOUS events. Liskow's maritime practice includes all aspects of maritime litigation and business law.

