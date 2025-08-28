WLG Member Voices: Anastasia Anggita, WLG | Immersion Secondee

Discover the people behind our network. Every two weeks, World Law Group spotlights a lawyer or professional from one of our 62 member law firms. Through a brief Q&A, these features offer a glimpse into their practice and expertise.

Get to know Anastasia's practice:

Anastasia's practice encompasses a wide range of legal areas, including project development, banking and finance, and corporate and commercial law. She has been actively involved in various deals, serving a diverse clientele that includes national, multinational, and state-owned companies.

You recently completed a three-month secondment at Bae, Kim & Lee LLC (member firm for South Korea) through our WLG | immersion program. Can you share a bit about your experience and professional highlights?

During my time at BKL, I was immersed in corporate matters, focusing on Korean clients' investments in Indonesia. This secondment allowed me to immerse myself in the commercial side of legal work, moving beyond the regulatory aspects I was accustomed to. The experience provided me with fresh commercial insights and a new perspective on my profession. It was during this period that I realized my deep interest in the business-oriented aspects of law, a discovery that helped shape my view of my career path. The secondment reinforced a crucial lesson for me: a career is a marathon, not a sprint. This perspective, coupled with the experience of building meaningful connections, has become a cornerstone of my professional philosophy. I learned the importance of nurturing relationships and expanding my network, understanding that these connections are vital for long-term success.

I wrote an article about my experience and the impact on my career that you can read here.

What advice would you offer to younger lawyers who are just starting out and looking to develop their careers?

My best advice for young lawyers is that this career is a marathon, not a sprint. What's most important is building connections with people. You already have your academic foundation, but networking goes beyond potential clients or professional contacts - it's about forming genuine friendships that can last and support your career development. After establishing your basic legal knowledge, the next crucial step is making meaningful connections, which can transform professional relationships into lasting friendships that enrich your career journey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.