Making The Most Of The IBA Annual Conference: Planning For Success Beyond The Sessions

Each year, the International Bar Association's Annual Conference brings together thousands of lawyers from around the world. This November, Toronto will host the global legal community for a week of learning, networking, reconnecting, and relationship-building.

For many firms, attending the IBA Conference isn't just about what happens inside the conference center. It's about making the most of the opportunity to be in the same city — at the same time — with peers, clients, and colleagues from around the world. Behind the scenes, Business Development (BD) professionals play a key role in helping lawyers maximize their time and presence — both inside and outside of the conference sessions.

If that sounds like a lot to plan for, that's because it is. And while I originally sat down with a group of BD professionals from WLG member firms last year to capture their tips and tricks ahead of IBA Mexico City... well, like many of my peers in BD, I got busy.

But with registration for IBA Toronto now open and invites already starting to land in inboxes, I'm getting ahead of the game this year — sharing the wisdom I gathered (eventually!) from BD pros who know exactly what it takes to survive (and thrive) during IBA week.

Planning the Team & the Strategy

Most firms have a core group of lawyers who attend the IBA Conference regularly, building relationships year after year. Some firms also use the IBA as an opportunity to introduce associates or rising stars to the international legal community — whether through attending sessions, networking events, or firm-hosted client receptions.

Given the investment required to attend — travel, registration, time away from client work — many firms are strategic about who they send, and how they structure their teams on the ground.

When it comes to deciding who attends what:

Some events have attendance limits or invitation-only access— which usually means a little strategy, a little seniority, and maybe a little luck

Many firms divide and conquer based on region, practice area, or existing relationships.

And sometimes, availability or client priorities help make the call.

As one BD professional put it: "It's part strategy, part logistics, and part knowing how to pivot quickly."

Managing Meetings, Events & Everything In Between

The heart of IBA week often lies in the meetings outside the formal agenda — the coffees, client dinners, receptions, and serendipitous introductions that happen when the global legal community is all in one place.

Keeping track of it all is no small feat. Some firms still rely on color-coded spreadsheets or shared documents, while others build internal schedules for their teams through digital tools. But nothing replaces clear communication, real-time flexibility, and, when possible, a BD professional on-site who knows everyone's next move.

The Value of the Conference Itself

Of course, the IBA Conference agenda offers its own unique value. Sessions provide insight into emerging legal trends, foster practice-area-specific discussions, and offer a platform for thought leadership — particularly for those lawyers fortunate enough to speak or moderate.

For BD professionals and lawyers alike, attending sessions can also create organic networking opportunities with peers working in similar specialties — a chance to start conversations that might otherwise be missed.

Tips for Toronto: BD Insights for a Successful IBA Week

Plan Early: Invitations for events and client receptions are already going out — the earlier you can map out the week, the better.

Be Strategic: Prioritize meetings that advance your firm's goals — client relationships, referral opportunities, practice visibility, or reconnecting with key contacts.

Stay Flexible: Schedules will change. People will cancel. New opportunities will arise. Build in breathing room.

Work Together: Coordinate as a team — divide up events and avoid overlapping meetings when possible.

Leverage BD Support: BD professionals can help prepare bios, manage schedules, track follow-ups, and, in many cases, offer on-the-ground guidance during the conference itself.

Final Thought

At its best, the IBA Annual Conference offers a unique blend of education, networking, and connection — not just within the conference center, but across the host city itself. For lawyers and BD professionals alike, success at IBA comes down to preparation, flexibility, and showing up ready to engage — whether that's in a session room, at a client dinner, late-night cocktail parties, or over an early morning coffee with a new contact.

Toronto 2025 might feel like it's months away — but it'll be here before we know it. The best time to start planning is now.

