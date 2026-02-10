ARTICLE
10 February 2026

US Policy Is Disrupting The Global Pharmaceutical Industry

As recent US drug-pricing policy proposals prompt pharmaceutical companies to disclose European price benchmarks, questions are emerging around how these measures may influence market strategy.
According to partner Emmanuelle Trombe in an interview with Le Figaro, some companies may reconsider whether to launch new innovations in Europe as a result.

Click here to access the full article (in French) via paywall.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

