Health-E Law Episode 22: J.P. Morgan Healthcare 2026 And Beyond: Regulation, Technology And The Future Of Health Equity (Podcast)

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, partner and host Michael Orlando welcomes Adam Herbst, a partner in Sheppard's Healthcare industry team, to explore key insights from the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and discuss both the pitfalls and opportunities the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBBA) presents for the healthcare sector.

What we discuss in this episode:

What does the increased use of technology in healthcare mean for the aging population?

What key considerations should healthcare leaders keep in mind as they adapt to OBBBA when caring for aging populations?

Practical challenges providers will encounter as they seek to deploy technology solutions to address additional OBBBA restrictions.

How might OBBBA change the way health systems negotiate partnerships or structure payer contracts?

What are some positive outcomes that could arise with these changes?

Which anticipated changes in healthcare delivery excite you most about the future of health equity?

About Adam Herbst

Adam Herbst is a nationally regarded authority at the intersection of healthcare law, policy and delivery, with nearly three decades of experience spanning government, health systems, nonprofits and the private sector. He advises on the full range of corporate and transactional healthcare matters including mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and financings involving hospitals, long-term care facilities, managed care organizations and private equity funds. He is also widely recognized for his mastery of Medicaid law, financing and policy. His Medicaid work includes 1115 waivers, state-directed payments, managed care contracting, HCBS waiver design, PACE program expansion and long-term care reimbursement across multiple states. Adam regularly structures governance arrangements, negotiates complex management and administrative services agreements and guides providers and investors through multi-state regulatory approvals and compliance regimes.

Clients value Adam's ability to combine inside knowledge of government with sophisticated deal experience and a genuine understanding of mission-driven care. Whether guiding a multi-state transaction, structuring a PACE or HCBS program, advising on Medicaid waivers or supporting aging and disability service organizations, he brings a holistic approach that integrates law, policy, operations and strategy, helping clients build sustainable, compliant growth models while advancing care for vulnerable populations.

Before joining Sheppard, Adam served as Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health and as a special advisor to two governors, where he led major initiatives in Medicaid transformation, long-term care reform, and managed care modernization, and chaired New York's Master Plan for Aging. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a critical leadership role in the state's emergency response—coordinating with federal partners, standing up COVID-only nursing facilities, managing hospital surge capacity and supporting one of the largest vaccine distribution efforts in the country. His career has also included running a children's hospital, leading a major community health center and advising faith-based organizations and disability service agencies through periods of growth, transformation and financial stress.

About Michael Orlando

Michael Orlando is a partner in Sheppard's San Diego (Del Mar) office. He is team leader of the firm's Technology Transactions team, a member of the Life Sciences, Healthcare and Artificial Intelligence teams, and co-leader of the firm's Digital Health team. Michael has more than 20 years of experience advising health technology companies, insurers, healthcare systems and providers, academic medical centers and research institutions, medical device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical and wellness companies on intellectual property and business transactions in key strategic areas, including EHR systems procurement and integration, telehealth, wearable devices, remote patient monitoring, mobile health applications, clinical decision support technologies, artificial intelligence, data use, research and collaborations, patent licenses, software licenses, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, revenue cycle management, and other outsourcing transactions.

Before entering private practice, Michael founded a software-as-a-service company and completed an in-house secondment at a publicly traded biotechnology company, an experience that informs his practical and business-focused approach to client engagements.

