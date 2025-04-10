Bidi Vapor Appeals FDA's Marketing Denial Order In The 11th Circuit US Court Of Appeals

On April 2, Bidi Vapor LLC petitioned the Eleventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to overturn a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that denied Bidi's Premarket Tobacco Application for marketing disposable e-cigarettes. Bidi's legal counsel, Eric Gotting, contended that the FDA's denial was "arbitrary, capricious, and unlawful," highlighting that the FDA had previously acknowledged that adult smokers of combustible cigarettes were likely to switch to Bidi's safer e-cigarettes.

We will continue to monitor the developments in the Bidi case and assess the implications of the Eleventh Circuit's final decision on the vaping industry.

