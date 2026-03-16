UK vs. U.S. Investment Screening Regimes: Minding The Gap And Navigating New Rules And Risks (Podcast)

In this installment of the Never Tariffied mini-series, hosts Tatiana Sainati and Matt Lapin sit down with UK investment security regulation expert Kate Newman to demystify the UK's rapidly maturing investment screening framework, particularly where it diverges from the U.S. CFIUS investment screening program.

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In this mini-podcast series, we outline how businesses can proactively manage, or avoid, disputes stemming from tariff volatility and political uncertainty, offering insights for legal and business professionals navigating cross-border challenges.

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In this installment of the Never Tariffied mini-series, hosts Tatiana Sainati and Matt Lapin sit down with UK investment security regulation expert Kate Newman to demystify the UK's rapidly maturing investment screening framework, particularly where it diverges from the U.S. CFIUS investment screening program. They trace the UK's seismic shift since the National Security and Investment Act took effect, how it stacks up against the U.S. CFIUS process and other screening regimes, and why global investors are suddenly finding themselves under new layers of scrutiny.

Together, they explore how shifting notions of national security, from AI and advanced materials to food and water security, are reshaping cross border deal making. Kate, Matt, and Tatiana also share their insights on pragmatic steps that businesses involved in cross-border investments can take to assess risk early, structure deals smartly, and avoid the dreaded "great unwinding" (of deals).

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