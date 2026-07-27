Section 338 Tariffs on Canadian Goods – A New Approach to Tariffs

President Trump has issued three unprecedented trade proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, imposing 50% tariffs on Canadian motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, and dairy products. These measures, the first of their kind in decades, target what the administration identifies as discriminatory Canadian trade policies that burden American commerce. What implications will these tariffs have for international trade relationships and supply chains under the USMCA framework?

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On July 20, 2026, President Trump issued three significant trade proclamations under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, as amended (the Act). These proclamations impose a 50% ad valorem tariff on select Canadian motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, and dairy products. The administration issued these measures in response to what it has identified as discriminatory, unequal, and unreasonable trade policies maintained by Canada that disproportionately burden American commerce. The tariffs are set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2026, providing a standard 30-day notice period mandated under federal law before implementation. Notably, these are the first actions taken under section 338 in decades, with the last considered use in 1949. These actions also demonstrate that the Trump administration is willing to use a broad array of trade measures to pursue fair trade and that tariffs remain an essential favored economic tool.

The primary products subject to these duties encompass specific categories of Canadian automotive exports, alcohol, and dairy goods. In the motor vehicle sector, the tariffs target imports to offset Canada’s own 25% surtax order and restrictive tariff-rate quotas (TRQs) and that have been reported to have caused U.S. vehicle exports to Canada to decrease by 22%. While the specific subheadings are detailed within the Proclamations’ annexes, the duties apply broadly across these three targeted sectors, with certain exclusions covering:

Energy products,

Potash,

Critical minerals,

Goods covered by tariffs under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, such as steel and aluminum, and derivative products,

Civil aircraft and components,

Various fish and seafood, and

Primary forestry materials such as lumber and newsprint.

Regarding the timeline, the proclamations state that these 50% duties will remain in effect indefinitely. The modifications to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) are written to remain in effect unless the executive branch explicitly chooses to reduce, modify, or terminate the action. The President maintains the authority to alter or rescind these measures if Canada eliminates its alleged discriminatory practices or if changes serve the public interest.

The ramifications for international trade may be significant, as annual reviews are set to take place under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). With Canadian goods facing tariffs, supply chains may shift toward other trading partners.

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