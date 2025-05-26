Trump Tariff Tracker -- May 21

In the last week, the winds of change have calmed a bit on what has been a tumultuous sea of tariffs over the last four months. The Trump Administration has announced no new tariff measures, and no new investigations of imports have been launched by the USTR or Commerce Department. But, the rhetoric on tariffs persists. President Trump said on Friday, May 16, that the U.S. would not be able to negotiate deals for lower tariffs with each of the countries that were subject to country-specific tariff rates before the 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs expires on July 8. Rather, according to the President, the Secretaries of Commerce and Treasury will be directly informing U.S. trading partners of their new country-specific tariff rates.

For interested parties, the comment period for the Commerce Department's Section 232 Investigation on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and parts for commercial aircraft and jet engines remains open until June 3, 2025.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of May 21, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.