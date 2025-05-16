ARTICLE
16 May 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker -- May 14

BB
Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

Baker Botts LLP logo
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
Explore Firm Details
Bilateral negotiations around the Trump Administration's tariffs have begun to bear fruit as we see tariff relief for China and the U.K.
United States International Law
Matthew T. West

Bilateral negotiations around the Trump Administration's tariffs have begun to bear fruit as we see tariff relief for China and the U.K.

The U.S. and China have agreed to roll back most of the tariffs that each country has imposed on the other in recent months for 90 days while discussions aimed at achieving a permanent trade deal continue. The U.S. will reduce the reciprocal tariff rate on Chinese goods to 10 percent, with the tariff rate on items valued at less than $800 reduced to 54 percent, down from 120 percent. China will reduce tariffs on U.S. imports to 10 percent, down from 125 percent, and remove certain non-tariff countermeasures.

The U.S. and the U.K. have agreed upon aframeworkoutlining the structure and priority areas for the U.S.-UK Economic Prosperity Deal, a new bilateral trade deal expected to be finalized later this year. The framework focuses on reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers across various economic sectors, including quotas for imports of steel, aluminum, and automotive products at reduced tariff rates. This framework may be a basis for future trade agreements between the U.S. and other trading partners.

Even with the recent announcements of tariff relief measures, new industries continue to face the prospect of looming tariff rate increases. The Commerce Department has initiated another Section 232 Investigation, this time on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and parts for commercial aircraft and jet engines. Interested parties can submit to the Commerce Department written comments, data, analyses, or information pertinent to this investigation by June 3, 2025.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of May 14, 2025:

Country

U.S. Tariff Measure

Status

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs –10%ad valorem duty

China-specific54%ad valorem duty onde minimisvalued imports, other country-specific duties suspended

Certain goods excluded

Revised5/12/2025

Implemented4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

China

Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Implemented: 4/17/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

Global

Automobiles –25%ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)

Implemented4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Global

All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary25%ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented4/2/2025

Executive Order

Global

Steel –25%ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Global

Aluminum –25%ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Canada

10%ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25%ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order Update

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order

Mexico

25%ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order Update

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order

China

20%ad valorem duty on all products of China

Implemented:3/4/2025

CBPFed Reg Notice

IncreaseExecutive Order

Global

Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Executive Order

Global

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts.

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Global

Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products

Pending– Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Global

100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States

Proposed: 5/4/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social

E.U.

25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.

Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew T. West
Matthew T. West
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More