9 May 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker -- May 7

This past Saturday, the last piece of the automobile tariffs came into force when those 25 percent tariffs became effective...
United States International Law
Matthew T. West

This past Saturday, the last piece of the automobile tariffs came into force when those 25 percent tariffs became effective on imported automobile parts (including engines and engine parts, transmissions and powertrain parts, and electrical components). Despite having received some respite from the full brunt of the tariffs through President Trump's anti-stacking executive order and automobile tariffs offset proclamation, automakers in the U.S. are beginning to announce price increases for vehicles and workforce layoffs as they grapple with the impact of President Trump's tariffs.

Ongoing Section 232 Investigations by the Commerce Department will likely result in additional tariffs this year on the products under investigation: critical minerals, medium/heavy duty trucks, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. Interested parties can submit to the Commerce Department written comments, data, analyses, or information pertinent to the semiconductors and pharmaceuticals investigations by May 7, 2025, and pertinent to the medium/heavy trucks and critical minerals investigations by May 16, 2025.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025. 

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of May 7, 2025:

Country U.S. Tariff Measure Status
China Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Implemented: 4/17/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice 

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

Global 

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

China-specific 125% ad valorem duty, other country-specific duties suspended 

Certain goods excluded

Revised 4/9/2025

Implemented4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Global Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets) 

Implemented  4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Global  All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented4/2/2025

Executive Order 
Global Steel – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Global Aluminum – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash 

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

Implemented: 3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order Update

Executive Order Suspending 

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

Implemented: 3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order Update

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

Executive Order
China 20% ad valorem duty on all products of China 

Implemented: 3/4/2025

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

Increase Executive Order
Global Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Executive Order
Global Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts. 

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation 

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products

Pending:  Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation 

DOC Request for Public Comments
Global Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products

Pending – Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments
Global  100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.  Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration. 

