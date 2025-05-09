Trump Tariff Tracker -- May 7

This past Saturday, the last piece of the automobile tariffs came into force when those 25 percent tariffs became effective on imported automobile parts (including engines and engine parts, transmissions and powertrain parts, and electrical components). Despite having received some respite from the full brunt of the tariffs through President Trump's anti-stacking executive order and automobile tariffs offset proclamation, automakers in the U.S. are beginning to announce price increases for vehicles and workforce layoffs as they grapple with the impact of President Trump's tariffs.
Ongoing Section 232 Investigations by the Commerce Department will likely result in additional tariffs this year on the products under investigation: critical minerals, medium/heavy duty trucks, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. Interested parties can submit to the Commerce Department written comments, data, analyses, or information pertinent to the semiconductors and pharmaceuticals investigations by May 7, 2025, and pertinent to the medium/heavy trucks and critical minerals investigations by May 16, 2025.
Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of May 7, 2025:
|Country
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|China
|Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
China-specific 125% ad valorem duty, other country-specific duties suspended
Certain goods excluded
|
Revised 4/9/2025
Implemented4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
|Global
|Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented4/2/2025
|Global
|Steel – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|Aluminum – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
|China
|20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
|Global
|Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts.
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|Global
|Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products
|
Pending – Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed: 5/4/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
