Trump Tariff Tracker -- May 7

This past Saturday, the last piece of the automobile tariffs came into force when those 25 percent tariffs became effective on imported automobile parts (including engines and engine parts, transmissions and powertrain parts, and electrical components). Despite having received some respite from the full brunt of the tariffs through President Trump's anti-stacking executive order and automobile tariffs offset proclamation, automakers in the U.S. are beginning to announce price increases for vehicles and workforce layoffs as they grapple with the impact of President Trump's tariffs.

Ongoing Section 232 Investigations by the Commerce Department will likely result in additional tariffs this year on the products under investigation: critical minerals, medium/heavy duty trucks, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. Interested parties can submit to the Commerce Department written comments, data, analyses, or information pertinent to the semiconductors and pharmaceuticals investigations by May 7, 2025, and pertinent to the medium/heavy trucks and critical minerals investigations by May 16, 2025.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of May 7, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

