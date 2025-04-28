Trump Tariff Tracker -- April 22

With the reciprocal tariffs in place, the Trump Administration is showing no signs of slowing down in its use of tariffs to push President Trump's trade agenda. On April 16, the Commerce Department announced that on April 1 the Secretary of Commerce initiated two more Section 232 Investigations into the national security impact of imports – one on semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and derivative products; and another on pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products. The Commerce Department is accepting comments on the investigations from interested parties until May 7, 2025. While imports of the targeted semiconductor and pharmaceutical products will not be subject to reciprocal tariffs, they now face a more uncertain future in terms of even higher tariffs potentially being placed on these specific products.
Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 22, 2025:
|Country
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|China
|Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs –10%ad valorem duty
China-specific125%ad valorem duty, other country-specific duties suspended
Certain goods excluded
|
Revised4/9/2025
Implemented4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
|Global
|Automobiles –25%ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts
|
Implemented4/3/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary25%ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented4/2/2025
|Global
|Steel –25%ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|Aluminum –25%ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Canada
|
10%ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25%ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
|Mexico
|25%ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
|China
|20%ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
Implemented:3/4/2025
|Global
|Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|Global
|Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products
|
Pending– Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
