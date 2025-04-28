ARTICLE
28 April 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker -- April 22

With the reciprocal tariffs in place, the Trump Administration is showing no signs of slowing down in its use of tariffs to push President Trump's trade agenda.
United States International Law
Matthew T. West

With the reciprocal tariffs in place, the Trump Administration is showing no signs of slowing down in its use of tariffs to push President Trump's trade agenda. On April 16, the Commerce Department announced that on April 1 the Secretary of Commerce initiated two more Section 232 Investigations into the national security impact of imports – one on semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and derivative products; and another on pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products. The Commerce Department is accepting comments on the investigations from interested parties until May 7, 2025. While imports of the targeted semiconductor and pharmaceutical products will not be subject to reciprocal tariffs, they now face a more uncertain future in terms of even higher tariffs potentially being placed on these specific products.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 22, 2025:

Country U.S. Tariff Measure Status
China Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Implemented: 4/17/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs –10%ad valorem duty

China-specific125%ad valorem duty, other country-specific duties suspended

Certain goods excluded

Revised4/9/2025

Implemented4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Global Automobiles –25%ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts

Implemented4/3/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary25%ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented4/2/2025

Executive Order
Global Steel –25%ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice
Global Aluminum –25%ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice
Canada

10%ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25%ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order Update

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order
Mexico 25%ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order Update

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order
China 20%ad valorem duty on all products of China

Implemented:3/4/2025

CBPFed Reg Notice

IncreaseExecutive Order
Global Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments
Global Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products

Pending– Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U. Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs


This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

