Trump Tariff Tracker -- April 22

With the reciprocal tariffs in place, the Trump Administration is showing no signs of slowing down in its use of tariffs to push President Trump's trade agenda. On April 16, the Commerce Department announced that on April 1 the Secretary of Commerce initiated two more Section 232 Investigations into the national security impact of imports – one on semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and derivative products; and another on pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products. The Commerce Department is accepting comments on the investigations from interested parties until May 7, 2025. While imports of the targeted semiconductor and pharmaceutical products will not be subject to reciprocal tariffs, they now face a more uncertain future in terms of even higher tariffs potentially being placed on these specific products.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 22, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.