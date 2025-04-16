Trump Tariff Tracker -- April 14

After a whirlwind of a week in U.S. trade policy, the dust has finally settled and we can see where we have landed with the reciprocal and other tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration. Following the initial threat of high country-specific tariffs on a range of U.S. trading partners, the 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariffs were rolled back to 10 percent for a period of 90 days for all countries subject to those tariffs, except China. After a series of tit-for-tat tariff increases, the reciprocal tariffs on China increased to 125 percent (in addition to the 20 percent tariffs imposed on China due to illegal fentanyl shipments). The administration also announced that a number of electronic items, such as semiconductors, smartphones, monitors and certain components will be exempted from the reciprocal tariffs.
Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 14, 2025:
|Country
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
China-specific 125% ad valorem duty, other country-specific duties suspended
Certain goods excluded
|
Revised 4/9/2025
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
|Global
|Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts
|
Implemented 4/3/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented 4/2/2025
|Global
|Steel – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|Aluminum – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
|
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
|China
|20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
|Global
|Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|Global
|Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products
|
Pending – Section 232 Investigation
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
|China
|Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees up to $1.5 million on Chinese owned or built vessels
|
Pending – USTR Sec. 301 Investigation
Final Action expected after 4/17/2025
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25%+ tariffs on imports of semiconductors
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– 25%+ tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals
|
Proposed: 2/18/2025
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
