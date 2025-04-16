ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker -- April 14

BB
Worldwide International Law
Matthew T. West

After a whirlwind of a week in U.S. trade policy, the dust has finally settled and we can see where we have landed with the reciprocal and other tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration. Following the initial threat of high country-specific tariffs on a range of U.S. trading partners, the 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariffs were rolled back to 10 percent for a period of 90 days for all countries subject to those tariffs, except China. After a series of tit-for-tat tariff increases, the reciprocal tariffs on China increased to 125 percent (in addition to the 20 percent tariffs imposed on China due to illegal fentanyl shipments). The administration also announced that a number of electronic items, such as semiconductors, smartphones, monitors and certain components will be exempted from the reciprocal tariffs.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 14, 2025:

Country U.S. Tariff Measure Status

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

China-specific 125% ad valorem duty, other country-specific duties suspended

Certain goods excluded

Revised 4/9/2025

Implemented 4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Global Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts

Implemented 4/3/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented 4/2/2025

Executive Order
Global Steel – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice
Global Aluminum – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order Update

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order Update

Executive Order Suspending

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order
China 20% ad valorem duty on all products of China

Implemented: 3/4/2025

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Increase Executive Order
Global Copper – potential tariffs on imports of copper and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments
Global Lumber – potential tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products

Pending – Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments
China Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees up to $1.5 million on Chinese owned or built vessels

Pending – USTR Sec. 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice

Final Action expected after 4/17/2025
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U. Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
Global Semiconductors – 25%+ tariffs on imports of semiconductors

Proposed: 2/18/2025
Global Pharmaceuticals– 25%+ tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals

Proposed: 2/18/2025

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

