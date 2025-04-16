Trump Tariff Tracker -- April 14

After a whirlwind of a week in U.S. trade policy, the dust has finally settled and we can see where we have landed with the reciprocal and other tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration. Following the initial threat of high country-specific tariffs on a range of U.S. trading partners, the 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariffs were rolled back to 10 percent for a period of 90 days for all countries subject to those tariffs, except China. After a series of tit-for-tat tariff increases, the reciprocal tariffs on China increased to 125 percent (in addition to the 20 percent tariffs imposed on China due to illegal fentanyl shipments). The administration also announced that a number of electronic items, such as semiconductors, smartphones, monitors and certain components will be exempted from the reciprocal tariffs.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 14, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

