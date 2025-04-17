"Semiconductor" Exclusion From IEEPA Reciprocal Tariffs Expanded; Section 232 Investigation Announced

The weekend saw significant shifts in U.S. semiconductor tariff policy. First, late Friday, the list of products excluded from "reciprocal" tariffs was expanded to include certain consumer electronics. This was framed as a "clarification" of the original exclusion of semiconductors, and refunds are available. Then, today, the Secretary of Commerce released a request for public comment in its investigation of the effect of imports of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and derivative products on U.S. national security under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. This investigation may ultimately lead to the imposition of tariffs or quotas on some or all subject products. Interested parties may wish to participate in the investigation to help shape the Commerce Department's findings and proposed remedy.

The Exclusion of "Semiconductors" from Reciprocal Tariffs Has Been Significantly Expanded

An Executive Order (EO) published on Saturday expanded the exclusion of "semiconductors" from the Reciprocal Tariffs originally announced by President Trump on April 2, 2025, pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Whereas the original Reciprocal Tariffs announcement had already excluded certain semiconductor devices and electronic integrated circuits falling within HTSUS subheadings 8541 and 8542, this weekend's expansion brought certain consumer electronics falling within HTSUS subheadings 8471, 8473, 8486, 8517, 8523, 8524, and 8528 within the scope of the exception. We summarize the additions at the end of this Insight.

Per the EO and associated guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the expanded exclusions are effective as of April 5, 2025. Importers that previously paid reciprocal tariffs on articles classified under the now-excluded subheadings may request a refund using a post-summary correction or protest, as appropriate, depending on the liquidation status of the entry.

Because such products are not subject to the reciprocal tariffs, CBP further instructs that importers should take action to correct entries as necessary to reflect the exception under the reciprocal tariff exclusion heading 9903.01.32, as soon as possible within 10 days of the cargo's release from CBP custody. Note, however, that such products of the People's Republic of China do remain subject to the 20% fentanyl tariffs previously imposed under IEEPA.

Section 232 Investigation on Semiconductors

Among the recommendations provided for in the Executive Summary of the multi-agency trade report prepared in response to the Presidential memoranda on the Trump Administration's "America First Trade Policy," was a proposal to consider "additional products and sectors {for} new Section 232 investigations, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and certain critical minerals." The IEEPA reciprocal tariffs EO named all three product groups as among those that were excluded from coverage.

Today, the Secretary of Commerce released notice that an investigation into imports of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment (SME) was initiated on April 1, 2025, under Section 232. Distinct from recent executive orders directing the Secretary of Commerce to conduct Section 232 investigations into copper and wood products, the U.S. Commerce Department's ("Commerce") notice does not detail the Administration's motivations or rationale for undertaking the investigation.

Commerce describes the products under investigation as semiconductors, SME, and their derivative products. According to Commerce's notice, this "includes, among other things, semiconductor substrates and bare wafers, legacy chips, leading-edge chips, microelectronics, and SME components." Moreover, "derivative products" are characterized as including "downstream products that contain semiconductors, such as those that make up the electronics supply chain." While the Section 232 notice does not list associated HTSUS subheadings, the expansive description suggests that all products recently excluded from IEEPA reciprocal tariffs as "semiconductors" likely fall within the scope of the Section 232 investigation. This falls more broadly within the Administration's policy choices to avoid "stacking" tariffs, which would occur if a country-wide tariff policy were implemented alongside sectoral tariffs covering the same products as covered by country-wide tariffs.

A Short Public Comment Period Opens

The Section 232 notice provides a narrow window for public comment, similar to Section 232 investigations into copper and wood product imports begun earlier this year. Comments will be due by May 7, 2025. Commerce has specifically requested input with respect to the following:

Current and projected U.S. demand for semiconductors (including as embedded in downstream products) and SME;

The extent to which U.S. semiconductor and SME production can or is expected to meet U.S. demand;

The role of foreign supply (fabrication, assembly, testing, and packaging) in meeting U.S. semiconductor and SME demand;

The concentration of U.S. semiconductors and SME imports (including as embedded in downstream products) from a small number of foreign sources and the associated risks;

The impact of foreign government subsidies and predatory trade practices on U.S. semiconductor and SME industry competitiveness;

The economic or financial impact of artificially suppressed semiconductor and SME prices due to foreign unfair trade practices and state-sponsored overcapacity;

The potential for export restrictions by foreign nations, including the ability of foreign nations to weaponize their control over semiconductor and SME supply chains;

The feasibility of increasing U.S. semiconductor and SME capacity to reduce import reliance;

The impact of current trade and other policies on U.S. semiconductor and SME production and capacity, and whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security;

What product types and node sizes could be built only using SME from U.S. companies;

What SME is manufactured abroad and faces limited competition from U.S.-made products;

What SME parts or components are only available outside the United States; and

Where the U.S. workforce faces a talent gap in production of semiconductors, SME or SME components

Comments should be specific to different semiconductor product types and node sizes where appropriate. Commenters may also raise "any other relevant factors" and might therefore consider how any remedy should be structured, including how best to approach semiconductors on derivative products.

The governing statute provides Commerce up to 270 days to prepare its investigation report, but a faster timeline is entirely possible, perhaps even likely given that Commerce has evidently been considering this matter for several weeks already. Thereafter, the President has 90 days to determine whether and how to act, and a further 15 days to implement said action, if any. Again, these are maximums, and faster action is possible. Eventual action may include tariffs, quotas, or other measures. For comparison, other recent Section 232 actions on steel and steel derivative products, aluminum and aluminum derivative products, and automobiles and automobile parts have each resulted in tariff levels of 25%.

Preparing Your Supply Chain

For now, the expanded exclusion of semiconductors from IEEPA reciprocal tariffs remains available for importers of those products. However, as with all modifications of IEEPA tariff regimes, the potential exists that they may be changed with little notice. Nevertheless, were the exclusions to remain in place during the pendency of the Section 232 investigation, they may provide interested companies with time to plan for the future.

ANNEX: Amendments to Semiconductor Exclusions

HTS Subheadings Originally Excluded as "Semiconductors" 85411000 Diodes, other than photosensitive or light-emitting diodes 85412100 Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of less than 1 W 85412900 Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of 1 W or more 85413000 Thyristors, diacs and triacs, other than photosensitive devices 85414910 Other photosensitive semiconductor diodes, other than light-emitting 85414970 Other photosensitive semiconductor transistors 85414980 Optical coupled isolators 85414995 Other photosensitive semiconductor devices, other than diodes or transistors, nesoi 85415100 Other semiconductor-based transducers, other than photosensitive transducers 85415900 Other semiconductor devices, other than semiconductor-based transducers, other than photosensitive devices, nesoi 85419000 Parts of diodes, transistors, similar semiconductor devices, photosensitive semiconductor devices, LED's and mounted piezoelectric crystals 85423100 Electronic integrated circuits: processors and controllers 85423200 Electronic integrated circuits: memories 85423300 Electronic intergrated circuits: amplifiers 85423900 Electronic integrated circuits: other 85429000 Parts of electronic integrated circuits and microassemblies HTS Subheadings Additionally Excluded Pursuant to "Clarification" of Semiconductor Exclusion 84713001 Portable automatic data processing machines, not over 10 kg, consisting at least a central processing unit, keyboard and display 84714101 ADP machines, nonportable or over 10 kg, comprise in the same housing least central processing unit and input & output unit 84714900 ADP machines, nesoi, entered as a system (consisting of a central processing unit, an input unit, and an output unit) 84715001 Processing units other than those of subheading 8471.41 and 8471.49, nesoi 84716010 Combined input/output units for automatic data processing machines not entered with the rest of a system 84716020 Keyboards for automatic data processing machines not entered with the rest of a system 84716070 Input or output units suitable for physical incorporation into ADP machine or unit thereof,nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system 84716080 Optical scanners and magnetic ink recognition devices not entered with the rest of a ADP system 84716090 Other input or output units of digital ADP machines, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system 84717010 ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. ov 21 cm,w/o read-write unit; read-write units; all not entered with the rest of a system 84717020 ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. ov 21 cm: for incorp. into ADP machines or units, not entered with the rest of a system 84717030 ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. ov 21 cm, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system 84717040 ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. n/ov 21 cm,not in cabinet, w/o attached external power supply, n/entered w/rest of a system 84717050 ADP magnetic disk drive storage units, disk dia. n/ov 21 cm, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system 84717060 ADP storage units other than magnetic disk, not in cabinets for placing on a table, etc., not entered with the rest of a system 84717090 ADP storage units other than magnetic disk drive units, nesoi, not entered with the rest of a system 84718010 Control or adapter units for automatic data processing machines not entered with rest of a system 84718040 Unit suitable for physical incorporation into automatic data processing machine or unit thereof,not entered with the rest of a system, nesoi 84718090 Other units of automatic data processing machines, not entered with the rest of a system, nesoi 84719000 Magnetic or optical readers, nesoi; machines for transcribing data on data media in coded form and machines for processing such data, nesoi 84733011 Printed circuit assemblies, not incorporating a cathode ray tube, of the machines of 8471 84733020 Parts and accessories of the ADP machines of heading 8471, not incorporating a CRT, parts and accessories of printed circuit assemblies 84733051 Parts and accessories of the ADP machines of heading 8471, not incorporating a CRT, nesoi 84733091 Parts and accessories of the ADP machines of heading 8471, incorporating a CRT, nesoi 84861000 Machines and apparatus for the manufacture of boules or wafers 84862000 Machines and apparatus for the manufacture of semiconductor devices or electronic integrated circuits 84863000 Machines and apparatus for the manufacture of flat panel displays 84864000 Machines and apparatus for the manufacture of masks and reticles and for the assembly of electronic integrated circuits 84869000 Parts and accessories of the machines and apparatus for the manufacture of semiconductor devices, electronic integrated circuits and flat pa 85171300 Smartphones for cellular networks or for other wireless of networks 85176200 Machines for the reception, conversion and transmission or regeneration of voice, images or other data, including switching and routing appa 85235100 Semiconductor media, solid state non-volatile storage devices 85241110 Flat panel display modules of liquid crystals w/out drivers/control circuits, o/t for articles of subheadings 8528.59, 8528.69, 8528.72 and 8528.73 85241190 Flat panel display modules of liquid crystals w/out drivers/control circuits, for articles of subheadings 8528.59, 8528.69, 8528.72 and 8528.73 85241200 Flat panel display modules of organic light-emitting diodes without drivers/control circuits 85241900 Other flat panel display modules without drivers/control circuits, nesoi 85249110 Flat panel display modules of liquid crystals w/ drivers/control circuits, o/t for articles of subheadings 8528.59, 8528.69, 8528.72 and 8528.73 85249190 Flat panel display modules of liquid crystals w/ drivers/control circuits, for articles of subheadings 8528.59, 8528.69, 8528.72 and 8528.73 85249200 Flat panel display modules of organic light-emitting diodes with drivers/control circuits 85249900 Other flat panel display modules with drivers/control circuits, nesoi 85285200 Other monitors capable of directly connecting to and designed for use with an automatic data processing machine of heading 8471

